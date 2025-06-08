American police, demonstrators compete in Los Angeles after ice raids | Donald Trump News





The demonstrators gathered after the immigration agents placed dozens of people in detention during the raids in Los Angeles.

There have been tense confrontations in Los Angeles while the riot police and demonstrators protest against federal immigration raids in the city center.

Earlier Friday, American immigration and customs' application agents (ICE) arrested dozens of people in detention during raids in the city of Los Angeles.

Caravans of unmarked military vehicle and military vans responsible for uniform federal agents broadcast in the city as part of the operation.

ICE agents have made a descent in several places, including a clothing store in the Citys fashion district, a home deposit in the Westlake district and a clothing warehouse in South Angeles, according to the Los Angeles City News Service.

In response, crowds of demonstrators protest against the raids massed outside a prison where some detainees were detained and anti-ice slogans painted spraying on the walls of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) who did not participate in the immigration raids were called to repress the troubles. Closing the batons and tear gas rifles, the LAPD officers faced the demonstrators after the authorities ordered them to disperse on Friday evening.

Some demonstrators have launched broken concrete to the LAPD officers, reports the reuters news agency. Police responded by pulling flying of tear gas and pepper spray.

LAPD spokesperson Drake Madison said that the police have said that the gathering of an illegal assembly, which means that those who had not left the area were submitted to the arrest, according to Reuters.

It is not immediately known how many arrests were made.

Storage of fear and terror

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, condemned the federal immigration raids, saying that they felt terror in our communities and disrupt the basic security principles in our city.

Caleb Soto, from the National Day Worker Organing Network, told Al Jazeera that between 70 and 80 people had been detained, but that only three lawyers were allowed to access the detention center where they were detained to provide legal advice.

The chaotic way of raids that we have seen today in Los Angeles and various work work sites and clothing clothing was an example of what this Trump administration decided to do, which is to create as much fear as possible, Soto told Al Jazeera.

He said the Ice Agents carrying out the raids had not obtained a judicial mandate required by US law and granted by a judge if there is a probable cause to arrest due to an alleged criminal activity.

Soto said Ice agents were running for work sites where they know that there are many immigrant workers and people without documents, and if someone is starting to run, he uses this as reasonable suspect that the person is undocumented.

They use it as a pretext to start stopping people who are there in this area and around them. We find that it is quite unconstitutional, he said.

The Los Angeles raids are the latest scales of several American cities in recent months as part of President Donald Trumps Immigration Crackdown.

Trump, who has taken immediate measures to accelerate the application of immigration after taking office in January, promised to stop and expel undocumented migrants in record numbers.

At the end of May, her administration said that she would revoke the temporary legal status of 530,000 people in the country, including Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

