



The United States is retreating from international cooperation, reducing free media support from abroad and reducing financial support. Russia and China spend up to 8 billion won in media activities around the world to increase their influence. Among these global tensions, the British government acknowledges the risk of Western retreat, but is struggling to fund the response.

It is not surprising that some politicians are losing soft power battles because of great changes in world politics.

It may seem disappointingly abstract, but the recent world event suggests that the use is very practical. According to a study by the BBC and Tapestry Research, 29%of those who studied 29%of people in 18 countries in 2021 were favored by 29%of those who studied in 18 countries.

The study surveyed groups of 10 countries, composed of people related to business decisions. Among these groups, China Favourability increased from 39%to 51%. Looking at CGTN or RT, the main broadcasters of China and Russia, the viewers made it more advantageous to the country.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump defends overseas independent media such as Voice of America, which is known to deliver independent journalism to a country with a limited media freedom. We are aiming for overseas aid.

For a long time, British have traditionally powerful soft power. UKS Soft Power has been decline since the last decade, but still has been the best player, Jonathan McClory, an expert in Soft Power, is a Jonathan McClory, which has recently written a report on Labor, a close relationship with Downing Street. Said.

We could not establish a convincing story about who we were and where we were going after Brexit WEVE had a proper change in the government. MCCLORY is willing to have an audience, but he says that it has done well and should act accordingly.

British ministers are aware of the urgency of the situation and realize the opportunity to promote the UK economy to promote more powerful international ties. The government established the Soft Power Council earlier this year and was filled with media, education, defense and figures beyond. It was a welcome initiative that blocked soft power at the top of the government. It is expected that a formal strategy will follow this fall.

But at the center of the government, there is a conflict. It is clear that most insiders need funds even the best designed strategy. Major Soft Power Agencies are struggling to cope with financial pressure, especially the BBC world service, the British council and university.

Members of the newly formed Soft Power Council are prudent that many ministers are sympathetic to the necessity of financing, but have a difficult task to secure it from Rachel Reeves, a spectacular spectacular spectacular spectacular.

Tristram Hunt, director and council member of the Victoria and the Albert Museum, said: [of liberal, democratic values] I heard it. The budget is tense and difficult. We cannot choose all remaining relaxation by the retreat. But if we believe in this value, it is important to be on the forefoot we can.

Others of the committee are more strong, claiming that the US retreats create a strategic openness for England. We have this amazing opportunity, said Neil Mendoza, who worked as a cultural committee of the previous government. You have a threat on the one hand, but this opportunity is because the United States has withdrawn. It is also cheap with chips and can work through close partnerships with Hard Power. Why don't you invest in soft power?

