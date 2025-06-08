The battle on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcias





Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man of Maryland who was wrongly expelled in a prison in El Salvador in March, was returned to the United States to face criminal charges related to the transport of undocumented immigrants, according to a non-federal accusation not sealed on Friday.

Abrego Garcia, who entered the United States illegally for years, was expelled in March despite an order from the 2019 Federal Court which protected it from the Salvador. His case sparked the national indignation and the warnings of certain legal researchers that he put in the United States at risk of a constitutional crisis, while the Trump administration opposed several judicial orders, including one from the Supreme Court, to take action to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcias to the United States

On Saturday, President Donald Trump told NBC News that it was not his decision to bring Abrego Garcia to the United States and that this decision had been taken by the Ministry of Justice. According to Trump, “this should be a very easy case” for federal prosecutors.

He then criticized the Democrats, in particular Senator Van Hollen of Maryland who visited Abrego Garcia in prison in El Salvador in April to argue that the man of Maryland was denied regular procedure.

Hes a loser. The guys a loser. They will lose because of the same thing. This is not what people want to hear, said Trump about Van Hollen. He tries to defend a man who obtained a horrible dossier of abuse, of abuse of women in particular. No, it is a total loser, this guy.

The 10-page indictment against Abrego Garcia, filed with the Federal District Court of Nashville, alleges that the man in Maryland belongs to the Gang MS-13 and participated in a conspiracy to transport thousands of undocumented foreigners through the United States

The administration argued without verification that Gurcia is a member of MS-13, that it has appointed a foreign terrorist organization, since it was expelled.

Prosecutor General Pam Bondi announced the accusations at a press conference, thanking the president of El Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele, for having agreed to make Abrego Garcia in the United States

This is what American justice is like, said Bondi. At the end of his sentence, we plan that he will be returned to his country of origin of El Salvador.

ABREGO GARCIAS lawyers told the media that his return on Friday said clearly that the Trump administration had the power to bring it back to the United States, adding that it was now up to the justice system to see that Mr. Abrego Garcia receives the regular procedure that the Constitution guarantees all people.

Today’s actions prove what we know throughout the administration has had the ability to bring it back and simply refused to do so, said Andrew Rossman, lawyer for Abrego Garcia, in a statement at several points of sale.

Here is what you need to know about the legal and political battle on the case of Abrego Garcias.

His deportation

On March 15, Abrego Garcia was one of the more than 200 people who were withdrawn from the country as part of a mass expulsion order by the Trump administration. The Administration invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 to carry out accelerated moves, a use of the dark law in wartime of the 18th century which was confronted with generalized legal challenges and bipartite concerns.

Read more: The Trump administration could have fought to expel Abrego Garcia in 2019. He transmitted the opportunity

A judge granted Abrego Garcia who retained the status of moving in 2019, saying that his concerns that he would be persecuted if he had to return to El Salvador was well founded. The federal government initially described its expulsion an administrative error, but later argued that it could not be forced to return Abrego Garcia to the United States and did not have the authority to do so.

The legal battle that followed

Before Greo Garcias returned to the accusations, the Trump administration postponed a series of judicial orders which asked him to take measures to bring Abrego Garcia to the United States bringing back

On April 4, a federal judge ordered the administration to facilitate and make the return of Abrego Garcias. The administration quickly called on the decision, but it was confirmed on April 7 by a federal court of appeal and confirmed on April 10 by the Supreme Court, which ordered the administration to facilitate the release of Abrego Garcias de la prison in El Salvador. One day after the decision of the Supreme Courts, the judge who had rendered the decision of April 4 ordered the Trump administration to submit daily updates to his efforts to make Abrego Garcia in the United States, in the midst of increasing judicial frustration with what many legal scholars considered a model of challenge to the administration.

The decision of April 11 occurred during a hearing in Maryland, where a lawyer from the Ministry of Justice refused to provide basic details on Abrego Garcias where is located.

I ask a very simple question: where is it? The judge asked, according to CNN. There is no evidence today of the place where it is today, she continued. It is extremely disturbing.

The Trump administration argued that the decision of the Supreme Courts simply declared that the federal government should facilitate the return of Abrego Garcias, not made. Administration officials also represented Abrego Garcia, an apprentice in sheet metal, as a violent criminal, accusing him without proof of affiliation with MS-13. Abrego Garcia and his family denied the allegations, saying that he had fled the violence of the gangs in Salvador.

The Federal Court of Appeal rejected the second call of the administrations on April 17, but the administration continued to repel the orders to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcias.

Read more: Read conservative judges Complete opinion reprimand the Trump administration on Abrego Garcia Case

The refusal of the administrations to bring back Abrego Garcia sparked indignation on a national scale. After two days of negotiations, Senator Chris Van Hollen was able to briefly meet Abrego Garcia in Salvador in April in the middle of the current battle in the courts. Four Democrats in the Chamber traveled there a week later to put pressure on Bukele and Trump to release Abrego Garcia, but was denied access to him during their visit.

His return and indictment

Abrego Garcias Return in the United States was revealed when the federal indictment, which was filed on May 21, was not sealed on Friday. It includes two criminal counts: the plot to transport extraterrestrials and the illegal transport of undocumented foreigners.

The accusation act alleges that Greo Garcia, as well as several allegedly named co-conspirators, conspired to bring undocumented foreigners to the United States of countries such as Guatemala, Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador and elsewhere, finally passing through Mexico before crossing Texas. The allegations date back to 2016.

The accusation act also alleys that Greo Garcia is a member of MS-13, claiming that he used his status in MS-13 to continue his criminal activity and illegally transported thousands of undocumented foreigners who had no authorization to be present in the United States, and many of whom were members and partners of MS-13. This alleges that he and others have agreed to transport undocumented immigrants for lucrative purposes and private financial gains, and that they have regularly designed and employed coverage stories knowingly knowingly to provide the police if they were arrested during transport, as to affirm that the people transported were on the road to construction jobs.

Abrego Garcia will now face prosecution in American courts and, if it was found guilty, Bondi said that the government would again seek to deport it to Salvador once its sentence is over.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of the lawyers for Abrego Garcias, criticized the actions of Trump's administration, calling them an abuse of power, not justice, in a statement to CNN.

The government disappeared Kilmar at a foreign prison in violation of a court order. Now, after months late and secret, they bring it back, not to correct their error but to continue it. This shows that they had been playing games with the court from the start, Sandoval-Moshenberg said in the press release.

