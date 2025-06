Trump raises the United States.

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive decree indicating to the FAA to raise its 52-year ban on the supersonic flight above the United States and told the FAA to design a plan to limit the sound pollution of these planes.

The supersonic flight has been prohibited in the United States for civil aircraft since 1973 after the tests showed that the noise he created was too disruptive, breaking the windows in some cases. Since then, NASA and private startups have developed means to reduce the sound of sound booms from a faster than 1 -chch, and there is currently legislation in front of the congress to allow these high-tech planes to fly over the United States, potentially in the flight time between New York and Los Angeles.

Now, the president has made an ordinance which essentially does what the legislation, sponsored by four republican senators, asked. The FAA was also responsible for designing a system to regulate the noise levels of this aircraft in conjunction with “the acceptability of the community, the reasonable economic character and the technological feasibility”, to allow flights above the fatherland.

“This order removes regulatory barriers so that American companies can dominate the supersonic flight again,” said the white house information sheet. “By removing regulatory obstacles for several decades and promoting advanced supersonic technology, President Trump again makes aviation.”

Startups like the aptly named Boom Supersonic have developed high altitude planes which can break the sound barrier without causing booms using the innovative design of the cell such as the longer nose to cause less drag, mounting motors on the top of the aircraft rather than the background, and using temperature gradients in the earth atmosphere to undo the waves. The test flights in January proved the concept, and there are plans for an 80 passenger plane by the biz, which is supported by the co -founder of Openai Sam Altman and the Impresario of Linkedin Reid Hoffman, among others.

While China and Europe are working on trips to supersonic passengers, the United States has a lead in technology. But the Middle Kingdom, in particular, has devoted a lot of money to development in such planes, and this pushes American legislators to examine the situation.

The case for trips to supersonic passengers is still quite thin – we are talking about very expensive tickets for a reduction in half the flight times. But there is money to make and enough people (or their travel bookers) seem ready to spend it.

“The legalization of supersonic flight makes a renaissance of supersonic trips inevitable.” This important step allows us to accelerate the development of our supersonic line. ”

