Kings Birthday Fame: How does the British honor work work?





Knights and dam

The honor of the Knights is that the medieval knights came from the era.

The article is “Teacher” and their wife “Lady” style.

Women who are honored are “DAME” style but are not honored.

Glory is given for excellent contributions in all fields.

KNIGHT Commander (KBE) or Dame Commander (DBE), the command of the British empire, appear in diplomatic services and overseas lists.

Bathing

The order of bath was the order of knights and was established in 1725 for the highest sights.

There are civil and military departments and are awarded in the following rankings: Knight Grand Cross (GCB), Knight Commander (KCB) and Companion (CB).

This command followed the name in the symbolic bath, which was often part of the preparation of the Knights.

St. Michael and St. George's order

This command was established in 1818 by King George III and was awarded to British who provided special and important services abroad or in the federal.

In the order, the article or Dame Grand Cross (GCMG), Knight or Dame Commander (KCMG or DCMG) and Companion (CMG).

Honor's order

This is awarded for noticeable national importance services and limited to 65. The recipient has the right to put the initial chh after the name.

Command from the British Empire

The George V King created this honor during World War I, compensated for the service of the civilians and the war efforts of the support positions.

The ranks are commander (CBE), officers (OBE) and members (MBE).

They are awarded to those who are now distinguished or noticeable in the current prominent or regional role and their specific areas of activity.

British Empire Medal (Well)

The medal was founded in 1917 and the beneficiaries were not attended by royal investigations, but they were awarded by civilians and soldiers.

The BEM, which was discarded by the prime minister of John Major conservatives in 1993, was revived in 2012.

Royal Victoria order

By 1896, the prime minister and the government increased their influence on the distribution and almost completely controled the system.

As a result, Queen Victoria enacted the Royal Victoria order as an individual award for the service carried out on behalf of the royal family.

The ranks are Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCVO), Knight or DAME Commander (KCVO or DCVO), Commander (CVO), Lieutenant (LVO) and Member (MVO).

Royal Victoria Medal

The Royal Victorian Medal, related to Royal Victorian Order, has three grades: gold, silver and bronze. The circular medal is attached to the ribbon of the order.

Royal Red Cross

Founded by Queen Victoria in 1883, it was limited to nursing services. The first class was designated as “RRC (MEMBER) (RRC). People who are awarded second class are” associates (Arrc).

King's Police Medal

The police were awarded as a prominent service.

King's Fire Service Medal

It was given to a firefighter who showed a noticeable devotion to the obligation.

Wang's ambulance service medal

It was awarded as a prominent service in the ambulance service.

King's Gallon Medal

It was awarded to civilians for exemplary courage.

King's praise to courage

It was awarded to all the classes of civilians and British troops by actions, not enemies.

King's praise to courage in the air

It was awarded to all civilians and British troops as an act of courage in the air, not the enemy.

