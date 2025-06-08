How can Trump use the National Guard on American soil? | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said that on Saturday, he deployed 2,000 California National Guard troops in Los Angeles to respond to immigration demonstrations, faced with the objections of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

Here are some things to know when and how the president can deploy troops on American soil.

The laws are a bit vague

Generally, federal military forces are not authorized to exercise civil tasks for applying the law against American citizens, except in an emergency.

A 18th century War Act called the Insurrection Act is the main legal mechanism that president can use to activate the military guard or the National Guard in times of rebellion or disorders. But Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act on Saturday.

Instead, he relied on a similar federal law which allows the president to federate the troops of the National Guard in certain circumstances.

The National Guard is a hybrid entity which serves state and federal interests. Often it operates under the command and control of the state, using state financing. Sometimes, the national guard troops will be affected by their state to serve federal missions, remaining under command of the State but using federal funding.

The law quoted by Trumps Proclamation places the troops of the National Guard under federal command. The law says that this can be done in three circumstances: when the United States is invaded or in danger of invasion; When there is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion against the authority of the United States government; Or when the president is unable to execute the laws of the United States, with regular forces.

But the law also indicates that the orders for these purposes will be issued through the governors of the States. It is not immediately clear if the president can activate the troops of the National Guard without the order of this governor of the States.

The role of the national guard troops will be limited

Trumps Proclamation claims that national guard troops will play a support role by protecting American immigration officers while applying the law, rather than having the troops carried out.

Steve Vladeck, professor at the Georgetown University Law Center who specializes in military justice and national security law, says that it is because the troops of the National Guard cannot legally initiate ordinary activities of application of the law, unless Trump calls for the first time the law on the insurgency.

Vladeck said this decision increases the risk that the troops can end up using force while fulfilling this protection role. This decision could also be a precursor for other deployments of more aggressive troops on the road, he wrote on his website.

There is nothing of these troops to do so, for example, the ice officers against whom these demonstrations were directed could not do themselves, wrote Vladeck.

The troops were mobilized before

The Insurrection Act and related laws were used during the era of civil rights to protect militants and students from schools. Dwight Eisenhower sent 101st Airborne to Little Rock, Arkansas, to protect black students incorporating the central High School after the Governor of States activated the National Guard to prevent students from going out.

George HW Bush used the Insurrection Act to respond to riots in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of white police officers who were recorded by beating the black motorist Rodney King.

National Guard troops have been deployed for various emergencies, including the cocovid pandemic, hurricanes and other natural disasters. But generally, these deployments are carried out with the agreements of the governors of responding states.

Trump is ready to use the army on a home floor

In 2020, Trump asked the governors of several states to deploy their national guard troops in Washington DC to repress the demonstrations that occurred after George Floyd was killed by a minneapolis police officer. Many governors have accepted, sending troops to the federal district.

At the time, Trump also threatened to invoke the insurrection law for demonstrations after the death of Floyds in Minneapolis, an intervention rarely seen in modern American history. But the Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has rejected, saying that the law should only be invoked in the most urgent and disastrous situations.

Trump never invoked the Insurrection Act during his first mandate.

But during the campaign for his second term, he suggested that it would change. Trump told an Iowa audience in 2023 that he had been prevented from using the military to suppress violence in cities and states during his first mandate, and said that if the problem returns to his next mandate: I do not wait.

Trump also promised to deploy the National Guard to help achieve his immigration objectives, and his best advisor, Stephen Miller, explained how it would be done: sympathetic republican governors would send troops to the neighboring states who refused to participate, Miller said during the Charlie Kirk show in 2023.

After Trump announced that he federalized the national guard troops on Saturday, defense secretary Pete Hegseth said that other measures could follow.

Hegseth wrote on the social media platform X that the Marines in active service at Camp Pendleton were on alert and would also be mobilized if violence continues.

