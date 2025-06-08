Gaza Free Flotila urges the British government to 'protect' ships.





Humanitarian members are now heading to the Gazaon the Madleen Ship, which is expected to arrive within the next 24 hours.

The ship flies the British flag. In other words, it belongs to the jurisdiction of the British government.

There are 12 volunteers, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other volunteers from France, Türkiye, the Netherlands, Spain, Brazil and Germany.

This ship departed from Sicily on June 1 and shows that the live tracker has almost reached a go.

In a statement shared early on Saturday, the group is “Madleen”, a civilian vessel hanging on the UK on the way to Gaza, is protected under international maritime law.

“As a ship that flies to the British flag, it is a jurisdiction and responsibility of the British government, which has legal obligations to defend the 'Madleen' and the civilians of the board of directors, and there is a legal obligation to prevent illegal interference, including threats or threats or use of power by foreign power such as Israel.”

The Union urged Israel to announce an open warning of all measures against Madelin, “to be unacceptable and illegal,” and to act to protect the rights and safety of people in the ship.

The group also urged the British government to “prevent massacre” and “observe legal obligations.”[reject]We actively support the legitimacy of Israel's blockade and humanitarian aid and to support international law. ”

Madleen's crew exceeded 1000 km in the Greek waters on June 3, so they found that the drone flew over the ship and then announced the alarm.

The drone was later identified as the Heron surveillance drone of the Helenic Coast Guard, and the Union was used as part of a wider military and information partnership between Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Israel news media reported that Israel is preparing to prevent Israel from entering Gaza. According to Israel's time, the Israeli Navy monitors the path of the boat and is planning to cross the ship if the Gaza continues.

The newspaper added that the British government was monitoring the situation and asked Israel to guarantee the safety of Madleen and those who boarded Madleen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was contacted for opinions.

As Madleen gets closer to GAZA, Nationals operate a live blog. You can follow here.

