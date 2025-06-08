When can a president deploy the national guard on American soil?





Brandon Drenon

BBC News, Washington DC

Watch: clashes continue in Los Angeles on immigration raids

President Donald Trump asked that 2,000 troops of the National Guard be deployed in Los Angeles where demonstrations against immigration raids have increased.

His decision to convene the National Guard replaced the authority of the Californian governor Gavin Newsom, who described the decision as “deliberately inflammatory”.

At least 118 immigrants were arrested in city operations during last week, which led to tense scenes while the crowds gathered outside the companies that would be attacked.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff department said that the crowds “became more and more agitated, throwing objects and presenting violent behavior”, which prompted the police to use tear gas and stunned grenades.

Governor Newsom, as well as the mayor of Los Angeles and a MP for California, said in separate comments that they thought local police could manage demonstrations. Twenty-nine people were arrested, according to local officials.

Can the president deploy the National Guard?

To repress growing disorders, Trump published a directive under a rarely used federal law which allows the president to federate the troops of the National Guard in certain circumstances.

The National Guard acts as a hybrid entity which serves state and federal interests. As a rule, the strength of the national guard of a state is activated at the request of the governor.

In this case, Trump has circumvented this stage by invoking a specific provision of the American armed services code entitled 10 USC 12406, which lists three circumstances in which the president can federate the National Guard.

If the United States is “are invaded or risk an invasion by a foreign nation”; “There is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion” against the government; Or “the president cannot be able to ensure that the regular forces execute the laws of the United States”.

Trump said in his memorandum asking the National Guard that Los Angeles demonstrations “constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the United States government.”

According to experts, this is the first time that the National Guard has been activated without request from the State Governor since 1965.

In 1992, the National Guard was federalized in Los Angeles during the riots after the police were acquitted for the beats of the black motorist Rodney King.

The president of the time, George HW Bush, sent troops to the request of the Governor of California at the time, Pete Wilson.

In 2020, national guard troops were deployed in certain states following demonstrations concerning the murder of George Floyd.

How did the civil servants respond to Trump's order?

The senior figures for the Trump administration supported the president's decision to mobilize the National Guard. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on social networks that it was “common sense”, adding: “violence and destruction against federal agents and federal facilities will not be tolerated”.

Republican senator Markwayne Mullin said to CNN: “Does that seem to be [the protests] under control? Absolutely not. “”

However, this has been rejected by several Californian officials who insist that the city police are equipped to deal with the troubles, and the participation of the military is not necessary.

California deputy Nanette Barragn, a democrat who represents the city of Paramount in the suburbs of Los Angeles where the demonstrations took place, told CNN: “We do not need help.”

The National Guard “will only overcome things,” she said.

His words echo that of Governor Newsom who also spoke against the troops of the National Guard sent to his state.

“The federal government takes over the California National Guard and deploys 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles not because there is a shortage of application of the law, but because they want a show,” wrote Newsom on X.

The mayor of Karen Bass told ABC7 that the deployment of the National Guard was not called.

What did the ice do in Los Angeles?

Immigration and customs' application agents (ICE) swept away Friday Latin parts by executing Trump's repression against illegal immigration, leading to dozens of arrests.

During Friday raids, 44 people were arrested, spokesperson for internal security surveys, an ICE branch.

Efforts are part of the president's goal to promulgate the “greatest expulsion operation” in the history of the United States.

Los Angeles, who has a population born abroad, was a large target.

In early May, Ice announced that it had stopped 239 undocumented migrants during a one -week operation in the Los An region

The following month, the White House increased its objective for ice managers to carry out at least 3,000 arrests per day.

The authorities have expanded their research more and more to include workplaces such as restaurants and retail stores. The Los Angeles raids which triggered the demonstrations took place at a supplier of wholesale clothing and an exit from Home Depot.

“You will see more application of the sites that you will have never seen in the history of this nation,” said Thomas Homan, head of the Trump border.

The ambitious expulsion campaign included the gathering of migrants in military planes and sent them to Guantanamo Bay, a notorious American military detention center accused of human rights violations, before bringing them back to Louisiana.

Other migrants were expelled to a mega-prison in Salvador, of which at least one which was legally in the United States. Some migrants have been sent to countries where they are not.

Many of these actions have been noted by legal challenges before the courts.

How did he respond to the raids?

On Friday, several demonstrators clashed with federal agents outside a clothing wholesaler. They threw objects on agents and tried to prevent federal officials from making their arrests. In response, anti-riot equipment agents used Bang Flash grenades and pepper spray to master the crowd.

Outside a Home Depot store in Paramount, about 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown La, tear gas and flash fringes were deployed against demonstrators.

In an article on social networks, Ice described the scene on Saturday, saying: “Our brave officers were largely in number more than 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building.”

Responding to the demonstrations, the Los Angeles police department said that it had made 29 arrests, almost all for non-dispersion, which is an offense, according to the media partner of the BBC, CBS News.

