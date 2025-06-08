Dates, tickets, television calendar for Oakmont Men's Golf Major





2025 US Open: Oakmont is preparing to accommodate its 10th championship

Oakmont and the USGA seek to give the best players in the world a difficult challenge and fans a unique experience in the 125th US Open championship.

The US Open 125th will be held at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 9 to 15, 2025.Parking is out of site with a shuttle service from designated lots.

Championship week for the 125th US Open is finally there, with training towers starting on Monday June 9 and the first round of the championship scheduled for Thursday, June 12 at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Here is what you need to know about the US 2025 open, you are heading for the course or looking at home.

When the training sessions for the US Open 125th?

Practice tours for the US Open Run from June 9 to 11, with open doors every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When the championship cycles of the 125th US Open?

The first two laps of the US Open Tee Open from June 12 to 13, with the game which was to start at 6:45 a.m. and the last groups of each day scheduled to pay at 2:42 p.m. for fans open at 6 am until the end of the end.

Towers 3 and 4 are from June 14 to 15, with the first start match between 8 and 9 am, depending on the number of players who cut. The final pair will start since the first tee around 3 p.m. on Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gates will be open for the last two laps at 7 a.m. until the conclusion of the game.

Where can I buy tickets for the US Open 125th?

On June 6, the USGA announced that all the tickets for the championship rounds were officially sold for the US Open 125th. Tickets on the resale market for championship rounds can be purchased here.

Limited tickets are always available for training sessions in the gallery and the trophy from June 9 to 11. Tickets are also still available in the club's pavilion and champions of 1895 for the Wednesday training round. The remaining tickets can be found on USOPEN.com/tickets.

Where can I park for the US Open 125th?

There will be no parking for fans in Oakmont or Plum Borough, but fans will have the opportunity to park at two lots and be born towards and from Oakmont Country Club.

Fans traveling on I-79, I-279, I-76 East, PA-28 or PA-8 from the west or northern Oakmont Country Club are invited to use the red terrain at Hartwood Acres.

Reading required: Oakmont is preparing to welcome us for a 10th time, offering fans a unique experience

Fans who travel on I-76 West, I-376, PA-30, PA-22 or coming from the east or from the south of Oakmont Country Club are invited to use the blue lot of the Monroeville shopping center.

People who need transport services equipped with lifting can contact the USGA at [email protected] for more information.

How can I look at the US Open 125th?

The US Open 125TH television coverage will be broadcast on the American network, NBC and Peacock for the championship rounds.

Here is an overview of the broadcasting calendar.

Thursday June 12 (first round)

USA Network: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (click here for a free trial with FUBO)

Peacock: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (click here for Peacock subscription information)

Watch the United States open with FUBO

Friday June 13 (second round)

Peacock: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NBC: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peacock: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday June 14 (third round)

USA Network: 10 a.m. to noon

NBC: noon at 8 p.m.

Sunday June 15 (championship tower)

USA Network: 9 a.m. to noon

NBC: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

