British ministers delay the AI ​​regulations in the plan of more comprehensive bills | Artificial intelligence (AI)





As the British ministers plan a bumper bill to regulate the use of technology and copyright data, the proposal for regulating artificial intelligence has been delayed at least one year.

Peter Kyle, a technical minister, wants to introduce a comprehensive AI bill in the next parliamentary session to solve concerns about problems including safety and copyright.

This will not be prepared before the next King's speech and is likely to cause concerns about delayed technical regulations. The date of the next King's speech was not set, but some sources could happen in May 2026.

Labor was originally planned to introduce a short and narrow draft AI bill in a few months after entering the office with a large language model like CHATGPT.

This bill will have to hand over the model for the test of the UKS AI Security Institute. It was to solve the concern that the AI ​​model could be so advanced that it could cause danger to humanity.

The bill was delayed by choosing to wait and adjust the Donald Trumps administration in the United States because of concerns that all regulations could weaken UKS appeal to AI companies.

Ministers now want to include the Copyright Rule for AI Companies for AI companies as part of the AI ​​bill.

According to government sources, we think we can use the vehicle to find a solution for copyright. We have a meeting with both producers and technicians and have an interesting idea that goes forward. This work begins in earnest when the data bill is passed.

The government is already in conflict with the House of Representatives on copyright rules in a separate data bill. This allows AI companies to train models using copyrighted data unless the right holder is selected.

Artists, including Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Kate Bush, threw weight after the campaign to oppose change, causing fierce backlash in creative fields.

This week, colleagues supported the amendment to the data bills that should be disclosed when the AI ​​company uses copyright data to train the current copyright law.

But Kyle expressed his regret about how the government is going to change, but pastors refused to retreat. The government has promised that the data bill is not the right means of copyright issues and will post a series of technical reports on economic impact assessments and copyright and AI issues.

In a letter to MPS on Saturday, KYLE promised to establish a parliamentary working group for AI and copyright.

Beeban Kidron, a film director and a cross bench peer who has been campaigning on behalf of the creative division, said on Friday that the ministers have been willing to take the creative industry and will be willing to take UKS's second largest industrial sector.

Kyle said last month's Commons that AI and copyrights should be handled as part of a separate comprehensive bill.

According to a survey published by ADA LoveLace Institute and Alan Turing Institute, most of the UK (88%) believes that the government should have the right to stop using AI products. More than 75% said that governments and regulators should supervise AI safety, not private companies.

Scott Singer, an AI expert at the International Peace Carnegie Ender, said: Like the United States, the United Kingdom is exploring how to protect consumers meaningfully while avoiding overly aggressive regulations that can harm innovation. That is a balance here.

