2025 US Open Schedule: TV, channel, streaming, dates





By: Kevin Cunningham June 8, 2025

US Open 2025 represents the US Open 10th in Oakmont.

US Open 2025 starts this week at Historic Oakmont in Pennsylvania this week, where the best players in the game will compete for the third major of 2025. Here is everything you need to know about the United States Open Calendar 2025, including online streaming details, American open hours and more.

How to watch the United States open

In one way or another, we are already halfway through the major season in 2025 in the male golf course. And once the US Open 2025 is finished on Sunday, there will be only one middle finger for men to play.

“ Cooked beyond the belief '': Bryson Dechambeau shocked by the madman of Oakmont Rough by: Kevin Cunningham

This means that the opportunities to make the major history this season become thin for the best players in the world. It is not as much a concern for the two most classified pros. The world n ° 1 Scottie Scheffler and the world n ° 2 Rory McILroy already have major victories this year, in the PGA championship and the masters, respectively.

But that does not mean that Scottie and Rory will be released. For Scheffler, a victory this week at Oakmont would give him the third floor of the Grand Calm of career.

For McILroy, a victory would give him his sixth major title. This would equalize Phil Mickelson, who could play in his last US Open this week (a victory would give Phil the Grand Chelem in a career).

Then there is the title champion Bryson Dechambeau. Dechambeau's victory in 2024 was his second US Open title. He visited Oakmont last week to embark on a certain training, and he was shocked by the thickness and the harshest of the course.

The US Open TV cover will be provided by NBC and USA, NBC offering the most broadcast coverage in the history of the major championship. The United States will offer exclusive television coverage Thursday, as well as early coverage on Saturday and Sunday. NBC will be broadcast in the second round on Friday, as well as the main television coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

The streaming coverage of the PGA 2025 championship will be available via Peacock, USOPEN.com and the USGA application. Peacock will offer an exclusive late coverage for the first round Thursday and the second round on Friday, in addition to the star groups of all tournaments. Peacock will also offer a third sports television livestream.

You can consult the complete television and streaming hours for the US 2025 open below.

Television schedule in the United States (and)

Thursday June 12: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (United States); 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock) Friday June 13: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (peacock); 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC); Saturday June 14: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (United States); 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (NBC) Sunday June 15: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (USA); 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC)

Streaming schedule opened in the United States (and)

Thursday June 12. Open fully Access: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (peacock) US Open Round 1 cover: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (peacock) Featured groups: 7:17 am; 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, Usopen.com, USGA application)

Friday June 13. Tour opening 2 cover: 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock) US Open Round All-Access: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (peacock) Featured groups: 7:17 am; 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, Usopen.com, USGA application)

Saturday June 14. Open any access: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (peacock) US Open Round 3 Sky Sports Cover: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock) Groups in the spotlight: TBD (Peacock, Usopen.com, Usga App)

Sunday June 15. Open any access: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (peacock) US Open Round 4 Sky Sports Cover: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Peacock) Groups in the spotlight: TBD (Peacock, Usopen.com, Usga App)

