



This photo taken on May 24, 2025 shows a view of the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States. Photo: Xinhua

The imbroglio between the American government and the Harvard University took another tour while the American media reported that the State Department had told consulates around the world to resume processing visa for students who planned to go to Harvard University.

“Consular sections must resume the treatment of visa students and exchange visitors from Harvard University,” the cable, sent on Friday at 7:55 p.m., said Washington Post reported local time on Saturday.

The cable reversed a directive Thursday who told consular officers that those who were looking to “start a study program at Harvard University or participate in a program of exchange visitors at Harvard University” should be rejected, according to a copy targeted by the Washington Post.

With regard to the press release, the Global Times has not seen relevant information published on the official website of the American State Department.

The Friday cable came after a American federal judge temporarily blocked the visa ban by American president Donald Trump on Harvard foreign students. The order will restore the ability of international students to enter the country to attend Harvard until a hearing on June 16, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Although a federal judge temporarily blocked it, US officials denied a visa for a postdoctoral student from Harvard on Friday morning, according to Harvard Crimson. He wrote that during the approximately 24 hours between the temporary prohibition order granted Thursday by the American district judge Allison D. Burroughs and the second directive of the State Department, at least one individual was denied a visa for reasons which seemed to violate the suspension.

The White House said on Wednesday that Trump had signed a proclamation to restrict foreign student visas for Harvard University.

Harvard University posted a legal challenge on Thursday before the Federal Court against the ban. The University alleged that the administration's action had been designed to bypass an order from the previous court which had prevented the Department of Internal Security (DHS) from prohibiting international inscriptions in Harvard, Xinhua reported.

“The action of the United States government is part of a broader political conflict. By derogating the elite at the American education establishment Harvard, which is mainly leaning towards the Democratic Party and is perceived as a bastion on the left, the current administration sought to strengthen its base of conservative support,” said the Xiang, a researcher at the Chinese Social Sciences on Sunday.

Regarding international students, various restrictive measures will continue to emerge, whether long term or short -term. Such fluctuations are likely to persist unless the congress or the courts indicate standardized standardized regulations, said L.

Gao Qingning (pseudonym), a doctoral student in economics in a public university in the United States center, told the Global Times on Sunday that visa policy changes have a greater impact on international students who are about to go abroad or participate in visits in exchange in the United States.

Chinese students reconstruct the United States as a study destination because Republicans threaten their visas, the New York Times reported on a local time.

Said it that the current chaotic situation in the United States will only increase the probability that academics of universities will reconsider their choice.

