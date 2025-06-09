US Open 2024 Leberbood: final results, Pinehurst n ° 2 scores





Bryson Dechambeau saved the peer on the 72nd hole with a brilliant bunker of 50 yards to win the US Open 124th.

Dechambeau finished a shine by Rory McILroy, who has dropped three of his last four holes.

Here is an overview of the final results of those who cut the Pinehurst n ° 2 in Pinehurst, in North Carolina:

Player score R1 R2 R3 R4 1 B. Dechambeau -6 67 69 67 71 2 R. McILroy -5 65 72 69 69 T3 P. Cantlay -4 65 71 70 T3 T. Finau -4 68 69 72 67 5 M. Pavon -3 67 70 69 71 6 H. Matsuyama -2 72 66 70 72 67 T7 x. Schauffele -1 70 69 72 68 T9 C. Conners E 69 70 71 70 T9 S. Burns E 73 67 73 67 T9 D. Thompson E 70 72 70 68 T12 S. GARCIA 1 69 71 71 71 71 T12 L. ABERG 1 66 69 73 73 T14 MORIKAWA 2 70 74 66 72 T16 Fleetwood 3 70 75 70 68 T16 T. Pendrith 3 71 70 70 72 T16 A. Bhatia 3 68 71 73 71 T19 S. LOWRY 4 74 71 70 69 T19 A. RAI 469 74 68 73 T21 B. Harman 5 71 71 71 72 T21 S. J 70 73 73 72 T21 D. 69 T21 M. LEE 5 73 69 72 71 T21 M. GREYSERMAN 5 71 74 72 68 T26 C. KIRK 6 71 71 72 72 T26 B. KOEPKA 6 70 75 75 71 71 T26 Z. Blair 6 70 69 75 72 T26 T. Thatton 68 71 70 77 T26 T. Kim 6 T26 N. SHIPLY 6 70 73 71 72 T32 K. BRADLEY 7 74 70 72 71 T32 A. Scott 7 70 72 76 69 T32 C. BEZUIDERHOUT 7 72 71 72 72 72 T32 SI. Kim 7 71 72 74 70 T32 C. Smith 7 71 72 72 72 T32 D. McCarthy 7 75 67 72 73 T32 J. Poston 7 73 71 72 72 T32 S. Theegala 7 77 68 72 70 T32 I. Salinda 7 70 72 73 72 T41 H. 73 73 T41 B. DO 74 T41 J. SPIETH 8 72 71 74 71 T41 S. SCHEFFLER 8 71 74 71 72 T41 F. CAPAN 8 71 70 76 71 T41 T. MCKIBBIN 8 74 74 71 71 72 T41 T. WIDING 8 71 68 76 73 T41 L. CLANTON 8 69 69 78 78 73 T41 74 T41 KUCHAR 9 72 71 75 71 T50 M. HUBBARD 9 74 69 70 76 T50 J. LOWER 9 72 73 74 70 T50 N. Hojgaard 9 72 69 74 74 54 N. ECHAVARRIA 10 72 69 78 71 55 D. PUIG 11 76 68 69 78 T56 B. 73 72 76 71 T56 S. 78 72 T56 A. SVENSSON 12 73 70 74 75 T56 B. Campbell 12 73 70 75 74 T56 W. Clark 12 73 71 71 77 T56 G. Sigg 12 76 69 75 72 T56 SE. Kim 12 69 72 83 68 T64 M. Kaymer 13 70 73 77 73 T64 F. Molinari 13 73 72 77 71 T64 M. Fitzpatrick 13 73 72 79 69 T67 B. Todd 14 74 74 74 75 T67 C. Young 1443 72 75 74 69 D. 71 78 73 T70 G. 81 72 72 S. Bennett 17 69 72 77 79 73 J. SUBER 18 69 73 81 75 74 A. ECKROAT 20 72 78 78

