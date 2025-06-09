



The Madleen ship of Freedom Flotilla Coalition began to provide humanitarian aid for the June 1, and is currently sailing on the international sea of ​​the Egyptian coast. On Sunday, Israeli Secretary of State Israel Katz ordered Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to intercept the ship if it continued towards Gaza.

Katz said early Sunday. “I instructed IDF to act so that Madleen did not reach Gaza. It clearly tells the anti -Semitism Greta and her friends.

“The Israeli state will not be able to violate the naval containment in Gaza, and the main purpose is to prevent the relocation of weapons to Hamas, a murderous terrorist organization that holds hostages and commits war crimes.”

Madleen's crew repeatedly demanded the British government to “protect” if he was flying to the British government.

Nevertheless, at 5:02 pm on Sunday, UKS Cyprus Base Raf Akrotiri sent a spy plane to monitor the Palestinian region. The aircraft landed at the base at 9:28 pm.

According to the publicly available flight data, the plane described by RAF shows that comprehensive intelligence can be collected. This flew towards Gaza, especially for the ground commander, especially for the ground commander before the information transfeder was blocked.

The journalist Matt Kennard shared the graphics showing the flight path and said: “The UK sent another spy flight from RAF Akrotiri.

The identity code of Shadow R1 RFR7144 has previously been reported to be used for UKS surveillance in Palestinians. According to the public data, the aircraft started on June 4 from RAF Akrotiri.

In June 2024, THEUK Defense Journal announced that more than 250 surveillance flights were carried out near RAF on December 3, 2023.

The exit reported that another shadow R1, RFR7145, is leading the work.

The people reported on May 20 that David Lammydescribed announced the suspension of a new free trade contract with Israel, and reported how RFR7144 was wasting mission in a few hours as a monster of Israel's actions in the region.

At the time of writing, Madleen continues to sail along the Egyptian coast. We carry 12 private volunteers, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and France-Palestinian MEP RIMA HASSAN.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has called for a safe pass for Madleen from all over the world. Early Sunday, Jeremy Corbyn said, “It has not only” with the aid for saving life, “said Jeremy Corbyn, as well as” solidarity, hope, our shared humanity. ”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises the British people not to enter the country. The British government believes that all of Israel's actions should be consistent with international law, and that with other humanitarian organizations, the United Nations should be able to help goza.

The Department of Defense previously said nationwide. Since early December 2023, the Royal Air Force has regularly performed non -armed surveillance flights through Gaza for the purpose of finding hostages.

“The UK will control which information is delivered to the Israeli authorities, and only the information related to the hostage structure will be delivered to the related authorities.

The British government approached for comment.

