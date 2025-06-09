British activists increase alarms on the meta plan report to use AI to check the risk | Meta





Internet safety activists urged the UKS Communications Watchdog to limit the use of artificial intelligence in an important risk assessment for Mark Zuckerbergs META plans to automate checks.

According to last month's report, up to 90%of the risk assessments of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp will soon be carried out by AI, according to last month's report.

Social media platforms are needed to measure how the UKS Online Safety Act can cause damage to the service, and to prevent children's users and prevent illegal contents. The risk assessment process is considered the main side of the law.

We've described the AI ​​-centered risk assessment outlook to the chief executive of Melanie Dawes, an organization, including Molly Rose Foundation, NSPCC and Internet Watch Foundation.

They said: we urge you to openly openly risk assessments, which are generally not considered appropriate and sufficient, which are the standards required by the laws produced entirely or mainly through automation.

The letter also urged the assumption that the watchdog could defeat the risk assessment process with water.

The spokesman of OFCOM said: we have made it clear that the service must inform the person who has completed, reviewed, and approved the risk assessment. We are considering concerns raised in this letter and will respond in the appropriate process.

Meta said the letter deliberately misunderstood the way of accomplishment for safety, and devoted himself to high standards and complied with regulations.

The meta spokesman said we are not making a decision on danger using AI. Rather, our experts have built a tool to help the team identify the timing of legal and policy requirements to specific products. We use the technology supervised by humans to improve the ability to manage harmful content, and technology development greatly improved safety results.

Molly Rose Foundation organized a letter last month after reporting that the US broadcaster NPR was approved by the AI ​​system for most of the Metas algorithms and new safety functions, and that employees would no longer be investigated.

Anonymously, according to the former Meta Executive conversation with the NPR, this change allows the company to start app updates and functions faster in Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, but can cause higher risk to users. This is because the potential problem is unlikely to be prevented before the new product is released.

The NPR also reported that META is considering automatic review of sensitive areas, including youth risks and false monitoring.

