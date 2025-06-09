The National Guard reaches Los Angeles after the DW troubles 06/09/2025





Mayor Bass echoes the calls of the Governor of California to Trump to cancel the order to deploy the National Guard to Laimage: Eric Thayer / AP / DPA / Picture Alliance

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, urged the demonstrators to remain peaceful and not to “play [the US President Donald Trump] The hands of the administration “as she blamed the White House for an escalation of tensions in the city.

Los Angeles police dismissed Standa grenades and tear gas to disperse crowds of demonstrators who had gathered on a highway in downtown Los Angeles.

LAPD confirmed that “a number of people have been arrested” while thousands of demonstrators continued to demonstrate in the center of the second largest city in the country.

The troubles began after dozens of people were arrested during several raids by federal immigration and customs (ICE) agents on Friday.

Addressing journalists, the mayor Bass said that the scenes that were taking place were “the chaos which is caused by the [Trump] administration.”

The White House has deployed the National Guard and threatened to send navies if the troubles continue.

“When you make a Home Depot raid and workplaces, when you tear parents and children, and when you run armored caravans in our streets, you cause fear and cause panic and the deployment of federalized troops is a dangerous escalation,” said Bass.

While she seemed to blame the White House for having increased tensions, she said that Los Angeles residents had the right to protest “peacefully” but not “to be violent, to create a chaos or a Vandalize property”.

“I call all Angelenos to continue expressing your right, your anger, your outrage, but to do it peacefully,” said Bass.

