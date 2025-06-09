The UK punishes 34C Scorcher in a few days when the Spanish feathers are hit.





The UK was disciplined on weekends when part of the UK reached 34C next week.

The predictors said that the “Spanish feather” from the mainland of Europe across the channel would rise rapidly at the end of next week.

From Friday, the temperature on the southeast was the best of 30c.

The temperature of Scotland, Wales and North Ireland will be a few more cooler than the UK, which is expected to reach its peak at 24C to 28C.

wxcharts

As the temperature continues to rise, it is expected to be 32C at noon on Saturday.

According to the temperature map, heat growth will continue until 6 pm on Saturday, and the southeast will continue to about 34c.

The rest of England and the south reached the highest level of 30c.

Midlandland is the best at 29C because it is not expected to reach the same temperature.

On Saturday, the southeast is expected to reach the peak at about 34C.

wxcharts

MET Office said that more thunderstorms are possible, but there are some “hot” conditions on some cards.

According to the prediction from June 12 to June 21, “The beginning of this period may be very unstable in some areas in the south and east, but it will be warm or very warm.

“Some showers and thunderstorms may affect most parts, but there will be sunlight.

“But another simple rain may come to the risk of developing a brain before the high pressure is tightly accumulated from the west.

“The rest of the next week is mainly dried with variable clouds and slight sunlight and often seem to be warm or very warm.

“In the far north, it can sometimes be blurred as more rain threatens.”

Simpson said this hot air will have the greatest impact on the south and eastern parts.

Getty

Netweather predicted IAN Simpson, “The very hot air mass will develop through Spain and Portugal over the next few days.”

Simpson said that the heat of mass would have the greatest impact on the south and eastern parts.

But he added: “The heat will not last for a long time in this part, and it will change southwest to the west to the west to the west to the south after being delivered by the 'Spanish feather' type to the south, but it can be very intense at the beginning of the season.

“It's not yet clear how much this hot air mass will reach the British system, but the high 20cs is already highly likely, and there may be 30cs of 30cs, especially in the southeast.”

