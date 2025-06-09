Public: Home Office leaves the UK and pays 53m of immigrants.





The United Kingdom has paid 53 meters to immigrants for the past four years and has left the state for the past four years, independence said.

Under the voluntary return system operated by the government, immigrants can receive up to 3,000 people as an incentive that returns to their country as part of what is known as auxiliary revenue. They also paid flights as part of the transaction.

According to home office data, the auxiliary yield is increasing as 6,799 people traveled home in this way between 2021 and 2024 in 2024.

In the UK, if you return to developing countries, the exile applicants fail, are victims of modern slave systems, rough, and medical conditions, you will deserve this money.

More than half of the foreigners who accepted the revenue in 2024 were from Brazil and received 3,573 proposals. The second highest nationality was India, 915 people returned in 2024 and 271 returned to Honduras.

According to the home office, voluntary returns are more expensive than financing accommodations for those waiting for forced expulsion (PA archive).

Home Office argues that voluntary return systems are much more expensive for taxpayers than to pay and support accommodation and support for those who are deported in the UK.

The problem of charitable exile also said that the properly operated system could be much cheaper than the expensive cruelty of forced removal and to have better results for asylum applicants.

But it demanded customized support for immigrants, and independent organizations were funded to provide advice and customized help to those who returned abroad. In 2015, the government canceled funds for independent advice for those who considered profits.

Asylum Matters Executive Director Louise Calvey told The Independent: When a supportive and majestic system is more efficient than an alternative, it is clear that we need an honest dialogue on the amount of money for cruel and hostility.

Such a system should not mean giving someone a plane ticket and a cash card. In both the UK and the returning countries, people are effectively abandoned in difficult situations that run away without customized support, which can be rooted in non -governmental institutions that can provide independent advice and customized help.

Keir Starmer boasted that immigrant returns reached the highest rate for eight years in March. He insisted that he had eliminated more than 24,000 people without the right to the right to this, but was criticized for not making it clear that he had voluntarily left England.

The invoice tusell.com analyzed by government procurement experts shows 53,894,226 home office paid prepaid payment solution LTD from 2021 to February 2025 for voluntary revenue.

Prepaid Payment Solution LTD offers multipurpose payment solutions, including virtual and physical cards for business and government agencies.

According to this system, according to advice on prohibited funds for public funds, up to 3,000 people will be provided by a single payment for the card.

Similar systems are provided in EU countries. In Italy, 615 departures before immigrants depart or arrive at a country that departs or departs, and each family receives 2,000 + 1,000 for each family.

Families with children under 18 years of age are also eligible to receive up to 3,000 support. If someone accepts the proposal, the re -entry prohibition will be applied, which is intended to prevent returning to England for a certain period of time.

The period of the ban depends on the immigration record and how many support you received in the home office when they left.

Meanwhile, DOLORE MODERN, a Latin American women's rights service, said that the Brazilian community Facebook group has been told about sharing information on voluntary profits.

Moder said her organization does not encourage voluntary profits because people are hard to agree with the process. She said: You can't be sure if you have a real consent. Sometimes they can feel pressure.

Many Brazilians do not know that they can't work and do not know that they are here. If they are in an exploitation work situation, their visas are often lacking in the exploitation, and they do not know that if they do not know who will go back, they can go to the police. They find that they are trapped by themselves, and once they go out, they can consider voluntary profits.

People also come here to avoid violence and find out that the situation is very difficult once it is here, and you can consider returning to one of their choices.

We have recently had a recent case of women in the domestic preliminary domestic preliminary preliminary, and she brought to England, especially in Brazil. She was really in danger and exploitation, and she knew she wanted to return to Brazil when she avoided the situation. The consulate told her about voluntary return and she returned.

Home office spokesman said: We have almost 30,000 failed asylum applicants, foreign criminals, and other immigrant criminals in the United Kingdom, and have increased 12 % compared to 12 months ago.

Under the continuous government, the promotion of voluntary profits was considered a much more cost -effective alternative to taxpayers than to pay for the accommodation and support of individuals waiting for the deportation in the UK. In order to put this total into perspective, it was consumed about 54m in the exile hotel of the previous administration, which is at its peak of use in the fall of 2023.

