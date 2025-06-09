What is the American National Guard and how is it deployed? DW 08/06/2025





However, US President Donald Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles, California, where demonstrations against the expulsion of illegal immigrants broke out.

What is the National Guard?

The National Guard is part of the reserve of the American armed forces. It consists of two branches: the National Army Guard and the National Air Guard. It was formed in 1903 by the Militia Act. The American federal law determines the current structure of the National Guard.

According to the Defense Manpower Data Center, in 2023, around 419,000 reservists serve the National Guard. About 9,500 are stationed in American territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands (from 2017).

The demonstrations in Los Angeles develop during the Ice Ice Raids

Where is the National Guard deployed?

The National Guard has a wide range of tasks. It is deployed to provide help in the event of a disaster. More recently, it was called during devastating forest fires in California in January 2025 and was also deployed after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. More than 50,000 members of the National Guard helped evacuations, rescue operations and restore order to New Orleans.

It can also be deployed to ensure internal security. During the Capitole assault on January 6, 2021, more than 25,000 soldiers of the National Guard were stationed in Washington DC, to ensure the safety around the inauguration of President Joe Biden. During the demonstrations of George Floyd in 2020, thousands of troops of the National Guard were mobilized in several states to support the local police forces.

The National Guard can also support military operations abroad, including wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Who commands the National Guard?

When reservists are deployed within US states, the governor of the state in question generally implies command. When deployed nationally, the American president is the commander -in -chief.

However, President Donald Trump decided to replace the authority of the Californian governor Gavin Newsom during the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles during demonstrations against ice immigration raids. Trump cited national security as a reason for this decision. Governor Newsom criticized the deployment and accused the government of having “deliberately” ignited the tensions with its intervention.

Who can join the National Guard?

In principle, all American citizens are eligible to join the National Guard. However, they must meet certain physical, mental and legal requirements. Most members of the National Guard are used in part -time units, but there is also a minority of full -time soldiers.

Soldiers who finished military service in the army can apply to serve the National Guard. They generally do not require any additional training.

Another option is the voluntary enrollment for an exclusive service in the National Guard without serving in active units. In this case, training is completed in a military establishment.

The typical functions of a member of the National Guard include one weekend a month and two weeks a year. The members of the National Guard receive between $ 200 and $ 600 (175 – 525) for the weekend, according to their rank. There are also compensation for accommodation and meals, assistance to education and health insurance. Pension rights can also be claimed for longer service periods.

