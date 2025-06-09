Westinghouse targets $ 75 billion in American nuclear expansion after Trump's order





Westinghouse is in talks with American officials and industry partners on the deployment of 10 major nuclear reactors to achieve the objectives of President Donald Trumps Organisms, who aim to release a rebirth of American atomic energy.

The Pennsylvania -based nuclear developer is part of a handful of Western companies capable of designing and building large reactors, which generally have the capacity to generate around 1,000 MW of electricity, enough to supply more than 500,000 houses.

Orders, which were published on May 23, set objectives to quadruple nuclear energy capacity in the United States by 2050, start work on 10 major reactors by 2030 and accelerate regulatory approvals.

They triggered a rush among the developers and public services to accelerate plans because they seek to exploit billions of dollars in federal incentives which should be provided by the administration.

Orders have also propelled nuclear energy stocks to record summits this month in anticipation of an American construction boom.

Dan Sumner, Westinghouse Managing Director of Westinghouse, said that the company was only placed to deliver the presidents' agenda because it had an approved reactor design, a viable supply chain and a recent experience in the construction of two of its AP1000 reactors in Georgia.

There is an active commitment with the administration, including key interface points with the loan programs office, recognizing the importance of funding for the deployment of the model, he said in an interview.

There are 10 major nuclear reactors in the decree and we think we can do them all with AP1000 reactors … Our customers, hyperscalers, technological companies, suppliers all come together to try to determine how to deploy.

Based on estimates by the Ministry of Energy, the construction of 10 major nuclear reactors in the United States could cost $ 75 billion without taking into account delays or cost-effects, according to TD Cowen, an investment bank.

Westinghouse, which jointly belongs to the Brookfield investment group and Uranium Miner Cameco, was successful with its AP1000 reactor, a pressure water reactor operating in several places in the United States and China.

At least a dozen additional plants are under construction or under contract in Poland, China, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

Westinghouse faces limited competition on the American market as leaders in the world industry, notably Russias Rosatom and China General Power Group, it is unlikely to earn contracts due to geopolitical factors.

Ge Vernova, who has a joint venture with Hitachi, has not built a large reactor for decades in the United States and has moved to focus to small modular reactors (SMR), a new type of reactor design which generates approximately a third or less of the electrical capacity of standard units.

Dan Sumner, Westinghouse Acting Managing Director, said the company was only placed to deliver the calendar of presidents Paul Erwin / Westinghouse

Koreas Kepco has a reactor design approved in the United States but has never built a large-scale reactor in the country, according to analysts, and Frances EDF withdrew from the American nuclear reactors market almost a decade.

Adam Stein, a nuclear expert from the Breakthrough Institute, a group based in Washington, said that the limited number of conceptions approved by us was a boost for Westinghouse, but he added that the construction of 10 major reactors was very ambitious and difficult.

The United States does not have the most favorable market to build a new new nuclear at the moment due to the type of electricity market which does not guarantee cost recovery in most cases, he said.

The decree is not a direct mandate. It is always a decision for the local public service to invest in new reactors and a committee of the United States to examine this cost for taxpayers. This currently makes it difficult to build large reactors at the moment.

Delays in the construction of two AP1000 reactors at the Georgias Vogtle nuclear power plant in recent years have resulted in more than double costs beyond their initial estimate of $ 14 billion, the enthusiasm of American public services for large reactors.

Sumner said the first challenges of its kind construction with the AP1000 in Georgia had been resolved due to learning deployments in the United States and China.

The design is frozen … We are the only company in the world that has carried out a modular nuclear construction and we all have [that] Learning real life is now integrated into our advance delivery models.

But it is not clear if public services and technological groups, such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon, are ready to invest tens of billions of dollars to skip the construction of large-scale nuclear power plants in the United States.

SMR developers speak to American officials and public services for the touring of several reactors on a single site to provide a similar production capacity, which they believe will reduce the risks of construction.

Nuscal, which has an SMR design approved by American regulators, told Financial Times that it could deploy 12 of its 77 Mwe (Megawatt Electrical) reactor modules to support a factory with 924 MW of capacity.

Kelly Trice, president of Holtec International, an SMR developer based in the United States, said that the grouping of two or three of its 320Mwe reactors would allow her to compete with any large-scale nuclear power plant.

We believe that we can do the same for less costs, for fewer people, to work, less maintenance and simpler. So, we fully intend to compete with the big plants, he said.

