US immigration agents wrongly hold the assistant marshal in Arizona | Arizona





An American marshal was held by immigration and customs' application agents (ICE) in Arizona, after being wrongly identified as a man whom the agents were looking for, according to a press release from US Marshals Service.

The deputy marshal corresponded to the general description of a subject desired by ice and was held in a federal building of the old Pueblo in Tucson.

The officials said that the detention was short and that the deputy marshal had been released after his identity was quickly confirmed by other police officers.

The marshal service did not say when the incident occurred or who was the deputy marshal.

The assistant identity of the American marshals was quickly confirmed by other agents of the police and he left the building without incident, said a spokesman for the service at NBC News.

Ice agents are under pressure from the White House to increase arrests. On Tuesday, the agents arrested more than 2,200 people, the greatest number of immigrant arrests in a single day in its history, according to reports.

Hundreds of people arrested were enrolled in the ICE program for the detention program (ATD), three sources familiar with NBC News arrests.

As part of the program, ice releases undocumented immigrants who are not considered to be threats to public security and follow them using ankle monitors, smartphones applications, as well as periodic recordings in ICE facilities.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff of the White House for politics, would have declared during a meeting with the management of ice last month that senior officials could be dismissed if he did not start to make 3,000 arrests per day.

But with the raids in Los Angeles and elsewhere, the administration seems to move away from the arrest of members of alleged gangs or those who have criminal history and to move to a more generalized detention of undocumented immigrants.

The border of the Trump administration, Tsar Tom Homan, told Fox News on Saturday that the National Guard would be deployed in the County of Los Angeles on Sunday after the anti-gloss demonstrations became violent in the midst of the use of the police of the police on demonstrators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/08/ice-agents-mistakenly-detain-us-marshal-arizona The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos