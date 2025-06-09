



CNN –

When President Donald Trump published a proclamation last week blocking ex-nationals of Afghanistan and 11 other countries of traveling to the United States, it added to fear, uncertainty and feeling of betrayal that some vulnerable Afghans already felt.

There are a number of immigration routes for Afghans to come in the United States, but almost all were affected during the Trump administration. Thousands of Afghans have already been left in limbo by cuts to services and offices intended to help them ask for visas. Those who are eligible for refugee status have been affected by the almost total closure of resettlement efforts. Others already living in the United States under temporary protected status may now have to leave while the administration has announced that it ended this program.

Wednesdays banning of traveling offer an exception to people with special Afghan, or SIV immigrant visas, which are reserved for those who have worked for or for the United States for at least a year of the country nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.

But the dozens of others who helped the United States do not necessarily qualify for SIVs, the defenders say. Some may not meet the job requirements of one year, for example, or do not technically respond to the definition of having worked directly or for the US government. They and others like family members with affiliation in the United States remain at risk of reprisals.

The defenders welcomed the SIV sculpture, but many note that in practice, it does very little because of the administrations of other cuts and changes in politics.

The problem with this exception is that it is a sort of a straw man, because separately, under different auspices, the administration dismantles the office of the coordinator of Afghan relocation efforts. They closed this office before July 1, said a former head of the State Department.

The State Department has declared to the congress in a notice that the office of the coordinator of the Afghan relocation efforts would be eliminated and that its functions will be realized at the Office of Afghan Affairs.

The former head of the State Department has also noted that the administration puts an end to Endurring Wellow, a program that helps the beneficiaries and the Afghan SIV candidates to go to a third country to finish the treatment of immigration. Because the United States does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, candidates must complete their visa interviews in another country.

It seems that there is a sculpture for SIVS and that we must have a sculpture for SIVS, but we also need the infrastructure of support to help them arrive here and to start a life in the United States, said the lieutenant-retired of General John Bradley, who founded the Lamia Afghan Foundation, which provides humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a CNN comment request

The Afghans who received SIVS and spoke with CNN said that they have always had family members and friends in Afghanistan or third countries like Pakistan which has made hundreds of thousands of refugees in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations.

There are obviously tragic cases of people who had to flee the Taliban and had to leave family members, and it is therefore really important that these SIVs can find their spouses and their children, said Andrew Sullivan, the executive director of the person who left, a charity that supports the former interpreters and employees of the American government who are eligible for Iraqi and Afghan

Although members of the immediate family should fall under the sculpture of the SIV, many SIV holders who have spoken to CNN have always expressed their confusion and their fear as to whether the fate of their loved ones who remain in limbo will be affected by the proclamation of Trumps. Lawyers noted that although organizations are trying to explain the impact of prohibitions, it is probably not entirely understood on the ground.

Frankly, our immigration system, although it works as it has been designed, it is designed to be confusing, and therefore people are not sure of what this travel ban means for their particular type of case, said the former head of the State Department.

An Afghan, who said he had worked alongside American forces in Afghanistan and is a member of the US service, has tried to bring family members to the United States since Afghanistan fell under the domination of the Taliban in 2021.

CNN calls him H. him and others in this story have spoken anonymously for fear of remuneration for their loved ones.

H. said it was not clear if the travel ban has an impact on his younger brother, who does not qualify for a SIV and fears for his children and his wife under the severe repression of the Taliban.

I can't even know what this travel ban means and how it will affect people, said H.

H. said his brother was no longer concerned about himself, but wanted his wife and daughter to be able to lead a normal life by being able to go to school and in public. The Taliban has more and more excluded women from public life, imposing a band of draconian laws since she resumed power.

Zia Ghafoori, a former performer who now directs the Interpreting Freedom foundation, who helps performers with the SIV process and American resettlement, called the Move a betrayal administrations.

I voted for our new administration, for our president, Donald J. Trump, said that Ghafoori, who was recognized by Trump in remarks during a medal ceremony in 2019, and I was super happy that we can now be able to help our veterans and our allies because most of these senior officials were deployed in Afghanistan, and they saw our services as Afghan partners who provided them.

There was a lot of happiness on the faces of our allies when they took over, they thought they will go to the United States. But unfortunately, it is opposite, and each month or two, we put a different policy and a different rule for each status of Afghan holders, said Ghafoori, noting that many of his former comrades still in Afghanistan or Pakistan have lost hope.

Another Afghan in the United States, whom CNN calls M., said that he did not know what the ban means for his family in Afghanistan because his own future feels in the air. He qualified for entry into the United States into a number of categories, having worked for the United States during the war. But he came to the United States as part of the Fulbright program and his SIV visa was approved after his arrival. He now asked for a green card, but he does not know his status.

He hopes that once he has his green card, his wife and daughter can join him despite the ban on travel. He has not yet met his daughter almost 4 years old, because his departure from Afghanistan was accelerated while his government collapsed in August 2021.

They reserved my flight on August 15 (from August 2021), he said. My little girl was born on the 19th and I didn't see her.

Even if someone has a SIV and can take a flight (some private organizations have intervened to pay for them), it is to be feared that prohibiting it will be wrongly applied to them. The travel ban comes into force on Monday. According to the directives sent by the State Department to its diplomatic posts, the prohibition does not affect existing visas.

Anna Lloyd, who heads the Argo working group, a group of volunteers who worked to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans when the Taliban took over, said organizations will wait carefully to see if the exceptions will be honored when the prohibition is entering into force.

Whatever the Afghan ally arrives in a port of entrance on June 10, we will all watch, said Lloyd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/08/politics/afghans-who-helped-us-war-effort-feel-betrayed-by-trumps-travel-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos