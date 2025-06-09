Projected junior world championships and world university matches of the world





2025 US national championships

Now that the dust has set up from the official announcement of the United States list for the pool events of the world's aquatic championships, it is time to turn our attention to the lists planned for the other two international meetings in which the American teams will compete this summer: the world junior championships (July 17-August 23, Berlin, Berlin, Germany).

Based on last week's results, it seems that 19 women and 26 men qualified for the junior world championships. Women are led by Charlotte Crush, Audrey Derivaux and Rylee Erisman, each of whom should be eligible to swim five individual events. The men came up against the alignment brochure of 26 waste, but ultimately had to leave anyone from the planned list. Rowan Cox, Aiden Hammer and Gabe Nunziata are each planned for three individual events.

There are also 19 women currently planned for the list of world university games. The second year student of the state of NC, Leah Shackley, led individual qualifications with three: the 100 back, 200 and 100 flies. The men had fewer doubles and ended up having 22 eligible swimmers against a list of list of 20 ships. As with the procedures for selecting the world championships, the break in equality in priority is the way in which the swimming of the swimmer's finals is composed against the respective “one” and percentage finish. This means that, according to our calculations, launches Norris (800/1500 free) and Jassen Yep (100 chest) were the finalists who are currently left to the list.

Each list has its own set of particular rules, which we have tried to summarize below. We will note that the last lists, which should be officially announced later this month, will be almost a little different from what we have planned below. It is mainly because swimmers often refuse these list points, for one reason or another. It therefore means, for example, that Norris and Yep could very well have competition in Germany in August.

In addition, although it is clear according to the results that swimmers are eligible for the junior worlds, we had to make assumptions about who is eligible for world university games, because anyone who is 25 years old and registered in college, or graduate in the past year, could be eligible. Thus, it is possible that someone who participated in the NCAA for the last time two years ago, and thus, who supposed is not currently at university, could still be registered somewhere and is in fact eligible. Finally, although we have done our best to make our projections as precise as possible on the basis of the selection criteria and the results, there is a possibility that we have missed something along the way. If so, please let us know in the comments and we will correct it if necessary.

2025 US World Junior Championship Project Project Alister

Swimmers who are selected at the world's world championships 2 to 4 are indicated in italics. If these swimmers make the world championship teams, we will update the list scheduled below.

Selection criteria at a glance

Must be 18 or less on December 31, 2025, swimmers who are selected for the senior world championships this summer, even as a swimmer only in relay, are not eligible for the world junior champions team. The selection priority is based on the global finish in the final. That is to say an eligible swimmer who means that the final “one” has a priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in the final. Top four priorities in 100/200 for free and the best swimmer available in other individual events (excluding from the 1950s). The most available swimmer for the best finish in other individual events (excluding from the 1950s). The best available swimmers end up in swimmers available at the fifth best end of the 1950s from the 100 m free. The second place of VAT 50S goes to the highest firm of the corresponding 100m event.

Women (19)

Mena Boardman 50 Fly Liberty Clark 4 × 100 Free Daisy Collins 1500 Free Charlotte Crush 200 Back, 100 Fly, 100 back, 50 Fly, 50 Back Audrey Derivaux 200 Fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 IM Kennedi Dobson 800 Free, 4 × 200 free, 400 Rylee Geyer 200 Mreades, 50 Free, 100 back kayda geyer 200 male kayla han 4 × 200 free, 400 im, 800 lily king free 4 × 100 free chloe kim 1500 free racher mcalpin 50 montment madi mintenko 100 free, 200 free, 400 free julie mishler 4 × 100 molly Sweeney 200 IM Kelley Zhang 200 Flyle Flyle Flyle Flyle Flyle Flyle Flyle Flyle Flyle

Men (26)

William Allen 4 × 200 Free Kenneth Barnicle 4 × 100 Free, 50 Back Noah Cakir 200 Fly, 200 im Ian Call 50 Brayden Capen 400 Im Austin Carpenter – 100 Free Norvin Clontz 200 Free, 400 Rowan Free Cox 4 × 100 Free, 100 Floy Collin Holgerson 100 rear Gavin Keogh 200 Dos, 100 back, 50 back, 50 back, Free David Melnychuk 200 rear Gabriel Mantefel 4 × 200 Free Thomas McMillan 100 Mouche Will Mulgrew 1500 Free, 800 Gabe Gabe Nunziata 200 Poit Vatev 4 × 100 Evan Witte 50 Fly Yi Zheng 400 Imheng

By event

2025 US World University Games Team Project projected

Swimmers who are selected at the world's world championships 2 to 4 are indicated in italics. If these swimmers make the world championship teams, we will update the list scheduled below.

Selection criteria at a glance

Must be between 18 and 25 years old on December 31, 2025 cannot be on the world list. Must currently be registered in college / university, or have graduated in 2024 (note: this sometimes requires some conjectures on our part) The priority of selection is based on the global finish in the final. That is to say an eligible swimmer who means that the final “one” has a priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in the final. TOP two in 100/200 priorities for free and the best swimmer available in other individual events (excluding from the 1950s). Swimmer most available to the best finish in events other than the free 100/200 (excluding the 50S race). The swimmers available in the third best finish in the 100 free.

Women (19)

Katie Christopherson 200 chest Julia Dennis 100 for free, 50 Free Enuer 100 Breast Gena Jorgenson 1500 Free Cavan Gormsen 400 Free, 200 Free Abigail Herscu 200 Chest Leah Hayes 400 IM, 200 IM Tess Howley 200 Fly Kate Hurst 800 Free, 1500 Isabel Ivey 200 Free Caroline Larsen 4 × 100 Free 400 Free Milan Kennedy Noble 200 Back, 100 Back Teagan O'Dell 400 IM, 200 IM Maxine Parker 100 Free, 50 Alex Shackell 100 Free 100 Fly, 200 Fly Leah Shackley 200 Back, 100 back, 100 Fly Emma Weber 100 chest

Men (20)

