US Open seen, Oakmont expectations





By: Golf publishers June 8, 2025

How will Oakmont apply to the best golfers in the world?

Record every week for the underessive opinions of our writers and publishers while they break down the hottest subjects in sport, and join the conversation by tweeting to @golf_com. This week, discuss US Open next week, what to expect from Oakmont as a place and more.

The US Open 125th starts Thursday at Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McILroy – winners of the first two majors of the year – as favorites of the bets. We will get there, but first of all, what is your favorite Oakmont scenario which does not imply the aforementioned duo?

Josh Sens, senior writer (@joshsens). Love him or not, Bryson Dechambeau has become the most reliable player of the majors. He said he would return to his handyman's workshop before the United States Open. It will be interesting to see what tips he withdraws to Oakmont, not to mention his raw power on such a muscular course.

Dylan Dethier, senior writer (@dylan_dethier): I am with meaning – Bryson's week will be fascinating. He plays the majors so well, he drives the ball so well, he also won US Open from last year and the muscular winging test too, and he has new irons in the game … He will pay a lot of attention. But I find myself attracted by the United States team Ryder Cup and its potential members. There are suddenly only two majors, which means that if some players in the 7-15 range have a big week, Bethpage could suddenly include a player whom we would not have guessed at the start of the year. Ben Griffin? JJ SPAUN? Tom Hoge? Or, of course, Keegan Bradley?

Zephyr Melton, Deputy Editor -in -Chief (@Zephyrmelton): Like the Bryson takes – it's always fun to see what kind of things he has in his sleeves for the majors. My favorite scenario to follow will be the way the course takes place. We all know that Oakmont is a brute, and the first reports suggest that the score could be raised. I can't wait to see how the best in the world is for.

Scheffler between the week after winning three of its last four departures but has not yet won a US Open. A difficult and exasperating open test like Oakmont against a Birdie-Fest configuration elsewhere improves its chances of winning, or does it push it closer to the field?

Meaning: The cream tends to increase on difficult routes. The only part of the game which is sometimes Bedouvil Scheffler is his fucking, and the Greens of Oakmont are difficult to level. But I suspect that this week will only emphasize the Gulf between Scheffler and almost everyone.

Dethier: Overall, this should improve its chances, since it does everything well for the moment. But it will be interesting to watch Scheffler – and the rest of the field! – Navigate the mental test of what could be the most difficult golf course in the world. Scheffler's mental game is generally great, but it's hot. I am delighted to see him manage such a brutal configuration.

Melton: Scottie is not a pony in a turn. He won in Birdie-Fests (Byron Nelson) and Slogs (Memorial), so I would not say that a certain configuration will have an impact on his chances. That said, I will be amazed if he is not in the mixture on Sunday.

After opening his season with a top -20 in the eight departures – including three victories – Rory McILroy equaled to 47th place in the PGA and between this week leaving a missed cut of 71-78 at the RBC Canadian Open Open. A disturbing trend? Or some aberrant values? How does Rory's game translate into Oakmont?

Meaning: When Rory is on, his game translates into any course. But recent signs have been disturbing. The erratic discs he has struck in recent times will not work in Oakmont. Composed with certain comments that McILroy made on his post-August motivation levels, and I would not pick it up high in an office pool.

Dethier: Mcilroy's trip to Canada was strange from start to finish. I was the most struck by something he said at his press conference before the tournament: “You have this event in your life to which you worked and that happens, it is sometimes difficult to find the motivation to return to the horse and leave.” It is quite clear that he knows a kind of post-Massters disappointment. When will he get out? Professional golf course is the last version and the United States Open is tripled; I am sure that it is always impatient to participate and win, but if it is even a little elsewhere, it is enough to throw everything. We will have a good sense of McILroy's game this week – his swing, his mind, his grind.

Melton: The Comedown after the summit to end the Le Grand Slam career seems to have caught it – and can you blame him? A burden over a decade of manufacturing was finally lifted. I can see how to get off this rush would make a rocky re-removing. With Rory's talent, it is a threat to win about every week, but the way his game tends, I would put my money on someone else next week.

During his stay in Canada, McILroy spoke to the media for the first time since his press conference before the PGA tournament, explained why he had not met journalists after his hollow quail tours (“a little a strange week”) and added a little context to the driver test scenario (he was tireless of Scheffler, but it was the name of Rory who launched). What do you think of Rory's comments and the way he unpalled the situation?

Meaning: He was generally reflected, especially when he was talking about his frustration of being singular and not wanting to throw the name Scheffler in the conversation. It all made sense. But if not, his justification not to speak with journalists was not going well. Of course, technically, he was not required to stop on the podium. But it is still a bad form of exploding the press. It only takes a few minutes to answer a few questions – a short price to pay for the obscene money he earns.

Dethier: McILroy should have spoken to the media at the PGA, not because he “owes us” or something other than a tactical decision, to remove air from the ball. That said, if you use this pilot scenario as a kind of brand against McILroy, it is because you do not already like it or that you do not intentionally understand the situation. There are a lot of people in these two camps, so it will continue to float in the comments on social networks on all platforms – but he unpolled the situation in a thoughtful manner and, apart from revisiting the driving test protocols, I think we should all move on to something else.

Melton: Rory could have checked the story if he had only given a few minutes of his time to the Quail Hollow press. Instead, it's always a scenario a month later. I can understand his frustration about the info fleeing to the press, but he only threw fuel on the fire in ghosts of the media.

Many will be said and written this week on the difficulty of Oakmont, one of the five US Open anchoring courses which is preparing to accommodate a 10th record national championship. Is Oakmont the best American open site?

Meaning: This is my favorite from the point of view of design. But tournaments are also television entertainment. And it is quite difficult to overcome the images from spots like Pebble Beach and Shinnecock. And the last time I checked, Pjnehurst produced fairly electric finishes. Not trying to be floury here. Let's just say that it is good that they turn host sites.

Dethier: It will be my first week on site in Oakmont, which pulled me and I will be able to better respond at the end of the week. But my instinct is yes in that it seems to be the American open test which is the most open of us, if that makes sense. We can wonder if the big Pittsburgh is in the midwest later this week, but there is something special in a vegetable club in the American heart with brutal and ridiculous greens and strata of history that arouses the soul.

Melton: It certainly corresponds to the muscular test mold that the USGA likes to present. Whether or not it is the best is to be debated, but it is definitely up there. I can't wait to see the carnage.

Ok, enough on Scottie, Rory, Tricky Greens and Long Rough. Who is a sleeper to watch in Oakmont?

Meaning: Harris English has three top 10 in his last five United States. It has also been quite good in recent times. At 100-1, he has a decent blow for your office pool buck.

Dethier: Sense stole my man. I am also high on Keegan Bradley (sleepwalker, if not full black horse), Cameron Young, (who left the 72nd hole at the Canadian opening RBC in a state he described as “a lot of anger”, but should be well installed), and Max Greserman, just Cuz.

Melton: No love for Ben Griffin?! He tends as well as anyone in the last month, who can say that he does not continue?

