



Donald prevails over the new ban on travel in the United States by citizens of a dozen countries, mainly in Africa and the Middle East, came into force at 12 noon on Monday, more than eight years after the ban on asset trips triggered chaos, confusion and months of legal battles.

The new proclamation, which Trump signed last week, fully restricted the nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen to participate in the United States. The entry of nationals of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela will be partially restricted.

Contrary to the ban by Trumps First Travel in 2017, which initially targeted citizens of seven Muslim majority countries and was criticized as an unconstitutional Muslim ban, the new ban is broader and legal experts said they expected what he resists legal challenges.

The announcement of the new travel ban was welcomed with less indignation and protest than its initial ban on 2017. On Monday, the new ban seemed to be overshadowed by Trumps other immigration battles, including furious demonstrations in Los Angeles on Trump's deportation raids, which were followed by Trump deployment of the national guard in the city despite the opposition of California.

The newly established ban includes citizens of Haiti, a majority Christian country. In the United States, Haitians were demonized by Trump during his presidential campaign, the president disseminating the theory of the baseless conspiracy that Haitian immigrants in Ohio ate pets.

This also imposes increased travel restrictions on the citizens of Venezuela, who have been targeted several times by the White House in recent months, while Trump's administrations are expelled suddenly from Venezuelans in the United States to a notorious prison in Salvador has triggered a huge legal battle.

The ban should also have a disproportionate effect on African countries, some citizens of targeted countries care about education, professional development and networking opportunities.

Mikhail Nyamweya, analyst of political and foreign affairs, previously told Guardian that new travel and travel restrictions would cause an exclusion pattern and could also institutionalize a perception of Africans as a worldwide foreign.

This policy does not concern national security.

While five of the countries on the new prohibition list are not majority Muslims, notably the Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Eritrea and Equatorial Guinea, as well as Haiti, the list targets citizens of non -white countries in the developing world, fueling the criticisms that the prohibition is fundamentally racist and shaped by Biglotage.

The ban on Trumps trips in 2017 was widely criticized as an accomplishment of the Trumps Pledge campaign to institute a total and complete closure of Muslims entering the United States. The Trump administration then added citizens of other non -Muslim countries to the prohibited list.

The new prohibition does not revoke the visas previously issued to people in the list countries, according to directives published Friday at all American diplomatic missions. However, unless a applicant meets close criteria for a ban exemption, his request will be rejected from Monday. Travelers with previously published visas should always be able to enter the United States even after the ban has taken effect.

In a video published on Wednesday on social networks, Trump said that nationals of the countries included in the prohibition pose risks linked to terrorism and public security, as well as risks to overcome their visas. He also said that some of these countries had deficient screening and verification or historically refused to resume their citizens.

Trump has also linked the new ban on a recent attack on Boulder, Colorado, which injured a dozen people, saying that it highlighted the dangers posed by some visitors who go beyond visas. US officials say that the alleged aggressor has exceeded a tourist visa. The man accused of the attack is Egypt, a country that is not on the limited list of Trumps.

The Associated Press contributed the reports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/09/trump-travel-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos