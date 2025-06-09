



The mother of a person accused of protest on the site of the Israeli weapons manufacturer said it was absurd to be sentenced to 21 months in prison before the case was judged.

The 34 -year -old William Plastow, who lives in Manchester, is one of the Filton 18 and was accused of participating in the Palestinian behavior against the El Witty System factory near Bristol last August. He denies charges of deteriorating detective damage, violent disorders and strength.

The script editor, Plastow and five out of 18, were held in prison.

The custody time limit should be restricted by the defendant for more than six months in the prison waiting for the trial. In accordance with the new rules for England and Wales, after providing one -third of the sentences of convicted criminals, Plastow would have served as a sentence of more than five years before being tried.

Jane Plastow, a 66 -year -old student at the University of Leeds, believes that he was the longest in prison waiting for a trial for his suspicion and fear of his mental health. Her son wrote about suicide thoughts in the jail diary published in the internal time.

His mother said: ridiculous and terrible. Will is a kind of glass, so he is [believing in] Worst results. It became a kind of ritual every day. Yes, you will go there. This is not the end of your life. They will not be able to protect you for years, years, and years. Because you obviously feel so helpless and no hope.

She said she provided 50,000 guarantees using money in her inheritance property to apply for her jewelry. He also had a tag designated and had a passport and a smartphone to report regularly to the police, but he was still rejected.

Jane said the judge said that his son was at risk of breaking the law again. What you have to prove is a negative well, and can you never prove that it is negative? She said. You can't prove that you won't do anything.

One of the Filton 18, Kamran Ahmed, received a jewelry, but the decision was overturned to the appeal.

Valentina Tschismarov, a video editor, said: 10 years of partner, Will Plastows Partner: I personally saw him, was when his jewelry was rejected. Soon after, I and his mother went to visit him together.

After a few weeks of calling, he was very distant and collapsed. It seems to be tremendously unbalanced. I always imagined that there was such protection, and you could not be trapped in prison without a conviction of this time. I think people don't actually know.

The longest spent from jail while stopping petroleum activists is nearly 10 months old in custody's time sued by two out of 10 Heatrow, who planned a peaceful demonstration at the airport in July.

Filton 18 was initially arrested according to the Terrorism Act, which means that it may not be responsible for 14 days. No one has been accused of terrorist crimes, but the crown prosecution service has a terrorist relationship.

The Ministry of Justice mentioned the Guardian to the judiciary, saying that it cannot be mentioned in individual cases.

This article was amended on June 8, 2025. Valentina Tschismarov is a video editor, not a script editor like the previous version.

