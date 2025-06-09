American companies put pressure for Vietnamese lower rates while China hides





US companies urge Washington to reduce Vietnam prices, arguing that the Southeast Asian Country has become an essential element of their Plus one diversification strategy.

Vietnam was one of the greatest winners of US President Donald Trumps Trade War during his first mandate while the manufacturers moved from China. Apple, Intel and Nike are among the American societies that depend strongly on Vietnam.

Following this change of production, the countries of Southeast Asia exchange excess with the US Bloloon, crossing $ 125 billion last year and ranking third after China and Mexico. The Trump administration imposed a price of 46% in Vietnam in April one of the highest after China before taking a break on the waiting trade negotiations.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi, whose members include the Vietnamese subsidiaries of major investors such as Apple, suggests that this decision could be contrary to American strategic interests in Southeast Asia, where it has tried to diversify far from China.

Vietnam has become a precious partner in the United States in the context of the diversification of supply chains, said the chamber in a letter sent to officials of the United States and Vietnam, according to a copy obtained by the FT.

Although the letter has not mentioned China, it added: we urge the US government to consider this deficit trend as proof that the president prevails over his first mandate in the diversification of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region. We urge the United States to avoid reprisals and sectoral rate measures compared to the logical outcome of its own political objectives.

Prices are an essential problem for American companies in Vietnam, because higher rates would negatively affect our businesses and customers, and the wider commercial relationship between our two countries, said the Chamber.

Vietnam is crucial for the supply chains of several American companies. It represents half of the production of shoes from Nike, which now plans to increase prices due to prices. Analysts expect Apple to approach two thirds of Vietnam Airpods by the end of the year.

The lobbying of American companies occurs while countries around the world rush to finalize an agreement with the United States before the 90-day break on prices on July 9. US and Vietnamese officials are expected to meet for a third round of talks by mid-June, according to Hanoi.

A price of 46% would be devastating for the economy of Vietnam because the United States represents almost a third of its total exports. This would also affect new foreign investments in Vietnam.

Vietnam has promised to buy more American products, including Boeing aircraft and liquefied natural gas, and to eliminate non -tariff obstacles for American companies. He recently approved a golf project from the Trump organization and welcomed Eric Trump for discussions on a new Trump tower in Ho Chi Minh City in movements that, according to observers, would help Vietnam in the commercial negotiations.

But one of the largest pressure points in the United States is the alleged transmission of Chinese products through Vietnam, which has promised in recent weeks to increase the maintenance of these practices.

During a hearing in the Senate last week, trade secretary Howard Lunick said that even if Hanoi suppressed all prices and non -pricing barriers on American products, Washington did not raise his own samples from Vietnam because the country was a conduit for Chinese products seeking to avoid punitive American rates.

They buy $ 90 billion in China, then they mark it and send it to us, said Libnick. They are just a path of China for us.

Vietnamese officials said last week that they were answering questions raised by the United States with trade negotiations.

New commercial data could add additional pressure on Vietnam. The surplus of Hanois with Washington reached the second highest in April, exceeding Mexico, according to American figures. Vietnamese data has shown that its May exports to the United States have continued to increase.

In the letter sent to the two governments, Amcham has urged cooperation between customs authorities in Vietnam and the United States to combat illegal transith an idea that people familiar with the question say is under the study of the two governments.

He also urged Vietnam to accelerate purchases of American products and to introduce reforms in certain sectors. The room recommended full liberalization of the Vietnam energy sector to attract investments.

This would stimulate the Vietnamese imports of American turbines, LNG and fuel facilities, wind infrastructure equipment, batteries and services in financing, construction and engineering, which, according to the Chamber, would approach the commercial imbalance.

