Why is the UKS industry so high?





British manufacturers complained that domestic jobs are in danger because it is difficult to compete with rivals in Europe, the United States and China because of its high electricity prices.

As ministers derive new industrial strategies, companies from steel to petrochemicals say that solving electricity costs should be priority.

How high is the UKS industry electricity price?

According to the latest data released by the British government based on the figures of international energy institutions, industrial consumers in the UK faced an average of 258 people per Mega Wat time, including taxes in 2023.

This is the highest rate in all countries in most Western oil importers that make up members of international energy institutions.

Energy prices have expanded due to the increase in records of energy prices in 2023, but in the previous year, Russia's full -fledged crime invasion has always been almost higher than IEA central prices since 1979.

China and India are not members of IEA. But agency data suggests similar differences. The UK price of the energy -intensive industry reached $ 187 per MWH, $ 62 per MWH, $ 70 per MWH in MWH, and $ 45 per MWH in the United States.

China's gap has widened since 2019, when the UK paid $ 94 for $ 56 per MWH.

Why is the UK price high?

The retail price paid by most consumers consists of wholesale price, and taxes and other charges were added at the top.

Recently, wholesale prices in the UK are slightly higher than the EU average and much higher than the United States.

One reason for this is that the electricity prices of many markets are set by the most expensive power generation sources needed to meet demand. In the UK, it is generally a gas thermal power plant. In other countries, it can be hydropower, nucleus or coal, which can be inexpensive. American gas is cheaper than UK due to abundant land resources.

In the UK, the EU and some US states, gas combustion plants must also pay carbon dioxide emissions. In the UK, there is currently a top price floor on 50 regular fares per ton.

In the analysis of the Financial Times, Carbon Consulting VEYT estimates that a typical British gas firepower power plant, which emits 0.4 tons of carbon dioxide per Mega Wat, emits 26.70 carbon costs per MWH.

What about other rates?

The cost also includes the cost of paying the UKS off maritime sector from the ground and operating and maintaining the UKS off maritime sector, such as a contract system, such as a contract that helps to pay subsidies to new wind power and solar farms.

According to the 2024-2025 Cornwall Insight analysis, typical large industrial consumers will pay 178 per MWH for electricity except VAT. Among them, it accounts for 53 low -carbon charges, including paying backup power supplies, and 23 per MWH. Climate change payments are taxes aimed at making business more energy efficiently, accounting for eight per MWH in the bill.

Many European countries provide more generous exemptions to electricity users than in the UK. Germany also eliminated environmental imposition from electricity bills and instead pays through state funds.

CASPIAN Conran, a consulting economist in Baringa, said WEVE is for consumers who pay the cost of conversion in one policy choice.

British geography and climate also mean that they are focusing on relatively expensive overseas winds for clean power.

How many problems do this happen?

The industry has long warned that it will reduce production due to high electricity and gas costs, and to move or move abroad.

If we ask our members throughout manufacturing, what is your biggest challenge? They always say the first technology, the second energy cost.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of the huge ineos of chemicals, has accused the high energy and carbon prices that pressure life in this category.

On Thursday, CBI Secretary-General Rain Newton-Smith told Trade Bodys Annual Dinner that there is no business in a room that is not touched at high energy costs. This is an anchor for our ambitions, she added.

According to data from the National Statistics Secretariat last month, the production of UK energy -intensive industries such as PAPER and Petrochemicals last month was at least low since 1990.

Does the price fall?

More regenerative electric sources can be brought online and the number of time for gas lowering the price may be lower.

According to the government newspaper in March last year, this time, when the gas set the gas, could be lowered to 5 %in the mid -2030s.

Aurora Energy Research estimates that the wholesale price will fall from 113.10 per MWH to 2025 to 2024 to 79.30 per MWH in 2020 to 2024, and 77.70 per MWH in 2025-2029.

However, this is likely to be offset in the short term due to an increase in charges in order to pay new low -carbon production and investment costs for electric networks.

Last year, the Budget Office predicted that the cost of the government's flagship contract system to support renewable energy will increase to 2.3 billion in 2024 to 3.3 billion in 2029-30.

Aurora's separate analysis, published in January, found that the total consumer cost of the power system is more expensive in the 2030s in a scenario where the British government reaches the goal of developing a clean power system by 2030 than the Auroras Central scenario. This sees the speed of the slower the slower of the aurora that is more realistic.

The degree of this cost to industrial consumers depends on whether it is exempt from the cost.

What can the British government do about it?

The government is reforming the electricity market more efficiently and reducing the wholesale price.

It rejected the idea of ​​dividing into one market for gas combustion power and dividing into another market for renewable energy, but considering dividing the price into another area agreed upon.

To reduce the cost of the maximum electricity users, the former conservative government has established a UK industrial supercharger system in 2024, exempting about 370 businesses with low carbon charges and reducing network costs by 60 %.

There is also a total of $ 50 million subsidies to switch to clean power and improve energy efficiency.

The government is expected to make the supervision system more generous with the new industrial strategy. But the trade group wants to go further to help more business.

In the UK, the government wants the government to eliminate charges from industrial electricity rates and guarantee manufacturers with 56 electricity prices per MWH. This can mean higher costs for other users or taxpayers.

Under the suggested system of make UKS, if the actual wholesale price is lower than that, the manufacturer will repay the difference.

The government said: Through our sprint, we will be out of the roller coaster of the fossil fuel market that protects business and household finances with the clean and growing energy we control.

We have already provided the energy costs for major economies in the UK industry for the next 10 years through the UK industrial supercharger savings project.

