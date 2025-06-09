



After months of trouble since US President Donald Trump rekindled his trade war with China when he returned to the White House, representatives of the two biggest economies in the world will meet in London on Monday to try to solve their differences and calm world markets and supply chains.

The meeting should be fine, Trump posted on Truth Social last week, when he announced commercial talks after a highly anticipated direct call with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Although it is not yet clear where things could go afterwards, it can be useful to come back to the way we arrived here.

Thanks to prices and counter-tale, transaction and agreement, here is a chronology of the United States and tumultuous commercial relations of Chinas since the start of Trumps' second mandate.

February 1

Trump has signed an executive decree increasing prices on goods imported from China by 10%, to take effect on February 4. The order aimed to limit the importation of fentanyl into the country. 25% prices were imposed in Canada and Mexico for similar reasons.

The prescription has also ended the minimis exemption for Chinese products, by which small items evaluated at $ 800 or less and dispatched directly to American consumers were exempt from customs and rights. The Trump administration argued that the rule had contributed to the entry of fentanyl and illegal drugs in the United States

February 4

The Chinas Ministry of Finance has announced that it would impose, as of February 10, a 15% rate of liquefied coal and natural gas as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machines, wide -movement cars and vans.

On the same day, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce announced export controls on a number of minerals of the rare land, including articles by bismuth, indium, molybden, tungsten and tellurium which can be used in various industries such as electronics or the manufacture of ammunition, affirming that it was necessary to safeguard national security and interest and to fulfill international obligations such as non-transproliferation.

February 5

In an amendment to his previous order, Trump said that eligible plans will have minimis exemptions until adequate systems are in place to fully and quickly treat pricing income.

February 10

Trump has published a proclamation announcing Ad Valorem prices on steel imports. Aluminum imports have also increased from 10% to 25%. In the proclamation, Trump said that steel exports from China have increased, moving production to other countries and forcing them to export larger volumes of steel items and derivative steel articles in the United States.

February 27

Trump has signed a memorandum leading the Foreign Investment Committee in the United States (CFIUS) to restrict investors with links with China to invest in American technology, critical infrastructure, health care, agriculture, energy, raw materials and other strategic sectors.

March 3

Trump increased prices on Chinese products to 20%.

March 4

The Ministry of China of Finance responded with a 15% price on chicken, wheat, corn and cotton, and a 10% price on sorghum, soy, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce also continued the United States during the prices of March 3 through the global mechanism for the regulation of commercial organizations.

April 2

Trump unveiled his universal Liberation Day rates, which included an additional 34% rate on Chinese products in addition to the rate of 20% existing, which relates to the total price on Chinese products at 54%.

He also signed a decree ending the exemption from Minmis for the packages of continental China and Hong Kong, saying that the adequate systems previously absent to treat and perceive tariff income for affected packages were now in place.

April 4

The Ministry of China of Finance retreded with a rate of 34% on all imports from the United States, from April 10.

On the same day, the China Ministry of Commerce announced that it would force companies to request a license before exporting seven types of rare earths: Samarium, Gadolinium, Terbium, Dysprosium, Lotétium, Scandium and Yttrium.

April 8

Following an earlier threat to intensify the tariffs of Tit-For-Tat, Trump issued an executive decree effectively increasing prices on goods imported from China to 104%.

April 9

China has once again increased its prices on American imports from 34% to 84%.

A few hours later, Trump responded to the last hike in Chinas on Truth Social, saying: Depending on the lack of respect that China has shown in the world markets, I elevate the price charged in China by the United States of 125%, to count immediately. This brought the total rate of exports from Chinas to the United States to 145%.

In the same position, Trump also announced a reduction of 90 days of his universal prices on other countries to 10%.

April 11

The Chinas Ministry of Finance has adjusted its rate of tariff against American exports to 125%, but said: if the United States continues to impose prices on Chinese products exported to the United States, China will ignore it.

Trump, in an executive decree, said the United States removed reciprocal prices on a range of electronic products and parts, including China. However, electronics from China remained subject to 20% tariff on Chinese products.

May 12

Chinese and American officials, at a meeting in Geneva, concluded an agreement to temporarily reduce the reciprocal tariffs by 115% from May 14. The effective rate of Chinese imports has been reduced to 30%, while the Chinese rate rate on American products has been reduced to 10%. The agreement also included a 90 -day break on other commercial barriers and another amendment to minimis rules for low value shipments from China.

May 28

The American Court of International Trade in New York judged that Trump did not have the power to impose radical prices, some of which imposed on China. The Trump administration quickly appealed the decision.

May 30

Trump accused René China in the agreement concluded in Geneva, by publishing on Truth Social: I concluded a quick agreement with China in order to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I did not want to see this happen. Due to this agreement, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to business as usual. Everyone was happy! This is the good news !!! The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!

Trump administration officials would later reveal that China did not facilitate its restrictions on rare earth exports, as it was part of the agreement.

June 2

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce reacted to the accusations it made. After the economic and commercial negotiations of Geneva, the United States successively succeeded a certain number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China, in particular by issuing export control guidelines for IA chips, stopping the sale of flea design software (EDA) to China and announcing the dismissal of Chinese student visas, said a spokesperson. These practices seriously violate the consensus reached by the two heads of state on January 17, seriously undermines the existing consensus of the economic and commercial talks in Geneva, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of China.

June 5

Trump and Xi have held their first phone call for months. According to Trump, the call lasted around 90 minutes, where they discussed some of the subtleties of our transactions recently carried out and agreed.

June 6

Trump has announced that the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Lutnick and the US representative Jamieson Greer will represent the United States in the commercial negotiations in London on June 9.

