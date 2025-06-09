What would be here if I could store a part of the UK in my SIPP?





The market share in the UK should not gamble the future. It will be an almighty danger.

Self -invested personal pensions (SIPP) have about 20 different shares. I will defeat two or three of them happily (I see you Aston Martin, Glencore and Ocado Group) and the rest will be painful.

But suppose someone puts a gun in my head. Which is the only survivor?

Narrow

If you know that investors can have in advance, there are stocks that can be purchased. Utility Stock National Grid is considered solid dividend growth play, but not actually.

Consumer giant Unilever has a defensive advantage. I caught it, but recently gained profits when I was overwhelmed by growth potential.

So what about the stock I have? Which side will you save?

I hate selling the private equity specialist 3i group, which has doubled money in 18 months. Still, I have a big run and it looks too expensive, so I will have to go.

I also don't like to offload the insurance company Phoenix Group Holdings. It is a happy day for Phoenix dividends to hit my SIPP and apply the same to rival FTSE 100 Asset Manager M & G. Another best yield.

But both will have to go. If the dividend is reduced at any time, the investment case can collapse. I don't think they will do that, but here there is a high stake here.

It also offers off to SIPP Growth Stars Rolls-Royce Holdings and Bae Systems.

Lloyd is a stock that I can save

They have done it well, but you can only have one stock here. I have banked my interests for the last stock status, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY).

In 2023, I bought High Street Bank three times and became an amazing excessive achievement in my portfolio.

I hoped to increase humble stocks. Instead, LLOYD stocks increased 40% a year (72%). If the re -invested dividends are added, the total return is almost 100%in 18 months.

LLOYDS is currently focusing almost entirely on the UK's domestic market, which has led to the game in our economic fate. There is a good side, but there is a bad side. The British economy is not currently flourishing exactly, but inflation still remains a threat.

In recent weeks, mortgage interest rates can increase again, which can increase housing prices and slow demand.

Income, growth and repurchase

The LLOYDS also had to set a heavy amount of potential debt disorders, and it was possible to take 1 billion or 200 million depending on the incorrect sales scandal of motor finance.

However, despite strong runs, the price of lloyds does not appear to be valuable, and the price is more than 12 at a price of 12. 4.4%forecast yields must be maintained. Especially because it is covered 2.1 times by income. The bank also operates 17 billion shared repurchase.

LLOYD will have ups and downs, and as I said, it would have been crazy to enter all one stock. But if I have to do this, this would be one.

