



Hong Kong's senior and Chinese officials will meet in London on Monday in order to defuse the bitter commercial dispute between the two biggest economies in the world that have turned the world economy, with restrictions on the Chinese on critical minerals raised to the agenda.

The United Kingdom provides a place for discussions, but will not be involved directly in them, and the exact time and location of the meeting remain unknown.

We are a nation that defends free trade and have always been clear that a trade war is in the interests of Nobodys, we therefore welcome these discussions, said a spokesman for the British government.

The effects of the American-Chinese commercial breakdown are already apparent, China reporting on Monday a decrease of 34.5% of exports to the United States in May the greatest drop since February 2020, at the start of the cocvid pandemic, CNBC reported.

Investors were relieved last month when the American and Chinese representatives met in Geneva declared that they had concluded a preliminary agreement to suspend most of the tariffs of the Tat-Tat that they had imposed on the goods of each other, which had reached 145%. But in recent weeks, the two countries have accused each other of having violated the agreement.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng in Geneva last month. Martial Trezzini / AFP – Getty Images

The new series of conferences comes four days after President Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping held a long telephone call which said Trump mainly focused on trade. The call, which, according to Trump, lasted around 90 minutes, was the first between the two leaders since his return to power, although they spoke a few days before its inauguration of January 20.

Trump, who had complained a day earlier that Xi was extremely difficult to conclude an agreement, said in a social post that the appeal had led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries. He told journalists on Friday that Xi agreed to resume the flow of minerals and rare earth magnets in the United States after imposing export controls on products, which are crucial components for electronics, cars and other industries.

Trump said that his administration was very advanced in the China Agreement and that the meeting on Monday concerned clarification.

The American party will be represented in London by the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese delegation will be led by the Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng. Bessent, Greer and they were all in Geneva last month.

Actions in Asia were up on Monday before talks.

Jennifer Jett

Isabella Colletta contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/china/senior-us-china-envoys-meet-showdown-trade-talks-london-rcna211758 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

