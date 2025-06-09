The ban on trips to the United States takes effect in the demonstrations against the repression of immigration | Migration news





President Donald Trumps ordering the ban on citizens in 12 countries to enter the United States entered into force in the midst of growing political tensions on his anti-immigration political administrations.

The measure, announced by Trump last week as necessary to prevent the importation of terrorists, entered into force on Monday. The repression comes in the middle of the chaotic scenes in the streets of Los Angeles while crowds of demonstrators were fighting with the police and the troops of the National Guard following a wave of arrests by the immigration authorities.

The order of division revives similar measures deployed during the first term of Trumps, as travelers in several countries, mainly Muslim, were prevented from entering the United States. Many countries affected by the new order are afflicted by war and the displacement on a large scale.

No visible disturbance was immediately noticeable at Los Angeles International Airport in the hours following the new ban, according to the Associated Press news agency.

The order applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Chad, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, the Republic of Congo, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Increased restrictions have also been imposed on people in Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Trump said that the most serious restrictions were determined to host a large -scale presence of terrorists, cooperate on visa safety and have an inability to check the identities of travelers. According to Trump, these countries were also insufficient to keep registers of criminal history and had high visa rates in the United States, according to Trump.

The new prohibition does not revoke the visas previously issued to people in the list countries, according to directives published Friday at all American diplomatic missions.

But we do not know how these rules will be implemented at the entrance ports. During Trumps' first term, a similar travel ban led to confusion and disruption of travel.

By announcing the new restriction last week, Trump said that the measure had been stimulated by a recent terrorist attack on the Jewish people in the American state of Colorado.

The group had protested in solidarity with captives held in Gaza when they were attacked by an Egyptian who, according to the White House, had exceeded his visa.

The attack, said Trump, said the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not correctly verified.

He warned that new countries could be added as threats emerge in the world.

Egypt is not among the states affected by the prohibition or the increase in control.

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that the general and radical nature of the new travel ban raises concerns from the point of view of international law.

Illegal assembly area

The ban comes in the midst of demonstrations in the city of Los Angeles against immigration raids, carried out as part of Trumps Hardline's policy.

During the weekend, Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 members of the National Guard to the County of Los Angeles to repress the demonstrations, bypassing the authority of the Governor of California and sending tensions.

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets in response on Sunday, blocking a large highway and setting fire to cars.

The police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbangs in order to disperse the crowd.

Early on Monday, the authorities told downtown Los Angeles an illegal assembly area and ordered the release of the area.

California governor Gavin Newsom officially claimed that the Trump administration cancels the order to deploy national guard troops in the city.

The ordinance is considered the first time in 60 years that Apresident has deployed a National Guard of States without the consent of governors.

The last case took place in 1965, when President Lyndon B Johnson used Troops to protect the demonstrators with black predominance during the civil movement of Alabama.

However, officials of the Trump administration, aware that the aggressive immigration application is popular among its base, were impatient to declare that they will be accompanied by what they labeled an insurrection and an invasion of migrants.

