NVIDIA Chief says the UK lacks digital infrastructure as Keir Starmer pledges 100 million won for AI.

NVIDIAS Jensen Huang warned that the British lacked digital infrastructure that had to use the potential of AI.

At the opening ceremony of London Tech Week on Monday, the British praised the British's position for Goldilocks, which had the largest private investment in Britain and China.

that [British AI] NVIDIAS manager said the ecosystem is very perfect for takeoff. Just one missed. It's amazing. This is the largest AI ecosystem in the world without its own infrastructure.

This opinion has expanded 100 million additional funds shortly after STARMER announced his description of the British AI engine with the size of the power and the increase in power. [the UKs] Calculate the power and calculate it 20 times.

Starmer can be an AI maker, not AI taker, starmer added. The digital infrastructure will help the UK to use AI to improve public services.

The announcement has begun to build a new facility to build thousands of NVIDIAS chips in the UK, and will be released online later this year.

NVIDIA expects a much larger contract with the US government last month, which is expected to build a vast data center for processing the Saudi Arabian government and AI workloads last month.

The big problem with the country will allow semiconductor giants to diversify their business in small groups such as Microsoft, Amazon and META, which account for more than half of their current data center revenue.

suggestion

On Monday, NVIDIA announced that it will start a new AI technology center in Bristol and train developers to build AI models, robotics and other technologies.

In addition, we are establishing new institutions such as Bae Systems, BT and Standard Chartered to accelerate the adoption of AI.

Silicon Valley -based Chipmaker is also working with UKS Financial Occcive Authority and FINTECH Start NayaOne to create a digital sandbox for testing AI in financial services.

In the UK, there are not only many researchers working in Google Deepmind, founded in London 10 years ago, as well as several prominent AI new companies, including Synthesia, Wayve and Quantexa.

But the UKS funding gap between the United States and China is still large. Stanford University 2025 AI Index Report said that last year, the UK's personal AI investment was $ 4.5 billion, compared to the US $ 19.1 billion and $ 4.5 billion in China.

This year, the UK has unveiled the ITSAI OPPORTUNITIES ACTION Plan, written by venture capitalist Matt Cliffford, which required the government's capacity to increase to NVIDIA graphics processing device 2030 out of 100,000.

Video: NVIDIA's rise in FT film in AI

