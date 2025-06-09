UKS has 10 worst places for urban rest (and why I still love them)





Last year I couldn't find a travel hacking city to strengthen my life. After a happy weekend on weekends like Edinburgh and Rome, I decided to breathe at such a hotspot and to find the Navy instead. Based on the statistics provided by the Tourism Committee, I edited a league table that ranked popular with the city, and I started upside down with Sunderland. Next year I visited the most stylish cities in England and loved them all. The result of my non -traditional adventure is a book called Shitty Breaks, a book that celebrates the weak, a letter of love for the wrong direction, a small and incomplete answer to excessive. The following is a passionate 10 largest city in the UK.

This article includes a link to affiliates that can earn US profits.

1. Sunderland, others and wear

Demonstration of glass flying at Sunderland's National Glass Center

Alami

When I first saw the former Heavy Heavy Sunderland in the northeast of the United Kingdom, I thought I was in California. Two Mackems joined hands and drunk directly from the coconut and made a roller blade at the sunny ball. During the next two days, I was a foolish high -king, and I left the slag heap and jumped to the North Sea to see the demo where the glass was flying. I learned that artist LS Lowry is a passionate fan of the city, and I realized that there is a medieval historical bed that is considered to be the father of English history used to rent a bed to the river. POP RECS is the place of performance and cappuccino, and Si Kings Propa performs pies (Propa1.com) that changes the game, while Mexico 70 is ideal for tacos (Instagram.com/mexico__70). Where is the city lacking? I definitely did not introduce all the buildings to my parents, but it's not you except that magnificence. Seaburn Inn is a modern beach hotel that does not disappoint you. Details B & B doubled in 80 (InncollectionGroup.com)

2. Chelmsford, ESSEX

Chelmsford Museum punches more than weight

Alami

The historical capital of Essex (through Marconi) gave birth to radio and tried more witches than anywhere else in the country (there is no problem with powerful judicial instincts). I went to ice skating, went to kayak, tested jelly eel in Robin and went green. Walking along the river, I delivered me to the best pub in Essex in galvin Green Man (galvinrestaurants.com) and visited New Hall Wine Estate to some Chablis (newhallwines.com). The hot box is a fantastic music venue (hotboxlive.co.uk) and the local museum is much better than the weight. I stayed at the County Hotel, which is the mural of a local legend in the south altitude. Details 104 -only doubles (countyhotelchelmsford.co.uk)

3. Preston, Lancashire

One of the favorite things in Preston was a huge bus stop.

Alami

North West weak people set up the world Wallace & Gromit to help start the industrial revolution and hosted the last major battle with English soil. I had the best lunch of my life at Aven (Avenrestaurant.com), and I found a Harry Styles in a Caf called Bruccianis after seeing Freddie Flintoff in Bingo. I kneeled on the plugs and taps, continued Conti, and Preston was hurt by a white weasel, the spiritual hometown of the TEETOTAL movement, and in 1913, BALTON was learning about local suffrage called Edith Rigby, which burns the cortage of soap magnetes in Bolton in Bolton at Bolton in Bolton in Bolton in Bolton in Bolton in BOLTON. I enjoyed it. The best thing in Preston is the bus stop. It is a huge, different world and tries to take off. I think it is suitable for transport hubs. Winckley Stays is on Aven and climbs up the street in the brilliant Victoria Park. Details of Details 67 -only doubles (winkleystays.co.uk)

4. Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Wightwick Manor has many lovely William Morris wallpaper.

Alami

Wolverhampton is a equal black country diamond of Birmingham. Gallery is a necessity (for pop art), and the National Trusts Wightwick Manor is a gentleman of William Morris Wallpaper (NationalTrust.org.uk). I enjoyed learning that the old district office of the infamous Enoch Powell, which is notorious for the fear of multicultural Britain, is now a social hub supported by the local African-Caribbean community.

Wolverhampton Luminaries uses two great writers in singer Beverley Knight Yi papers. Tom Hicks, a local photographer in the Middle Ages of the noticeable art deco, has a habit of making it look colorful in Instagram (Instagram.com/blackCountryty). I experienced an unhappy moment at the racetrack. I stayed on the mountain on the golf course and was built by young people who were good at Barnish. Details 97 (themount.co.uk)

5. WREXHAM

Pontcysyllte aqueduct is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Alami

I spent most of the time to find Canadians named Ryan in the historic city of Wrexham. When I didn't do that, I regretted that I was wasting time. I went to the Science Discovery Center (XPLORESCIENCE.CO.UK) and visited a gallery called TY PAWB and even on a UNESCO approved waterway. My weekend reached its peak in Golden Lion. There I learned that Wrexham was the birthplace of the wrexhamlager.com, and I made a duet in the microphone with a person named Racquel. Lisbon Tapas Bar and Fat Boar Pub can have a decent grub, and BARISTA of Bank Street Social is valuable for coffee services (Facebook.com/bankstreetsocialwxm). Lemon Tree is a great small hotel with the best food.

6. Newry, Co Down

City Hall of New Little City

Alami

NEWRY is a small city between Belpast and Dublin on the southeast of North Ireland. It is famous for shopping, the problem is thick and is in the former goalkeeper PAT JenNings. It is not known as the quality of the museum, the friendliness of people, or the beauty of the country. The city hall is painful as it crosses the river. And there are many excellent CAFs, such as nine square, measured brew bars, Finegan & Son. Bridge bars can be seen up to midnight (bridgebarnewry.com). Canal Court Hotel is a four -star star in the city center (canalcourthhotel.com), but the balance tree house is a place for bed if there is sufficient penny with a 5 -star resort and hot water bath. Details of overnight for 592 to 2 (Airbnb.co.uk/rooms/613633313084147759)

7. Milton Keynes, Buckingham Shir

BLETCHLEY Park was a code brake hub in World War II.

Alami

Milton Keynes, New Village in the 1960s, would have been built in London, Oxford, Birmingham and Cambridge. Canal Street Coffee's cake is worth soaked in canalStcoffee.co.uk, and one Wetherspoons has no name and has a dinosaur in the library. I had a sky diving, Tom Allen saw it in the theater, and walked to Bletchley Park, the hometown of BLETCHLEY PARK (BLETCHLEYPARK.OUK), the hometown of World War II code braking. Craufurd Arms is a pleasant (Themraufurdarms.com), and local street scenes should be thought of with minimal Good Times Caf. You can stay in a 30 -year -old Travelodge, but the LA Tour is a wonderful alternative with the view of the nearby Leighton Buzzard.

8. Bradford, West Yorkshire

Salts Mill is a former textile factory, and now there are many works of art.

Alami

Brad Ford is a cultural city of the year, and it is correctly (Bradford2025.co.uk). It is one of my favorite cities in Europe. There is something about the place under my skin. I walked alpaca on Baidon Moors (altrreka.co.uk), and I saw Teli scientist Brian Cox at ST Georges Hall and saw many local artists David Hockney in Salts Mill in Salts Mill (saltsmill.org.uk). Cartwright Hall (host the Turner Prize of the Year). BOAR & FABLE is a place for a decent craft beer (Boarandfable.com), and my La Hor is a British-Asian kitchen that struck a spicy spark ball (mylahore.co.uk). There are also many great countryside in front of the Science and Media Museum and the city. Great Victoria is an old railway hotel that can be found in the station. Details are doubled at 71 (victoriabradford.co.uk)

9. New Port

Celtic Manor Resort's golf course hosted the Ryder Cup.

Visit Wales

When he told Alexis Conran that he spent the weekend at the New Port over the New York weekend, he ended the broadcast and checked if I was okay. Transporter Bridge and Le Pub (lepublicspace.co.uk) are two reasons for visiting the southern Welsh Eo City, and history and people are two reasons. I went to rugby and enjoyed a track cycling session at Geraint Thomas Velodrome, and learned everything about the carist uprising in 1839 (when many workers drove out the tools from the stroller and deported to Australia) and played in the Ryder Cup Golf Course and Stow Hill (vittoriosrant.co.uk) I found a wonderful Italian Vittorios. In addition, I met a unique monument to WH Davies, a local poet, and enjoyed the thieves at the resurrection indoor market (roguewelshcakes.com) and met a statistical scholar at Celtic Manor Resort's sauna. Details 115-only doubles (celtic-manor.com)

10. DUNFERMLINE, FIFE

DUNFERMLINE's previous fire department

Alami

By my calculation, the ancient Scottish city Dunfermle has more history per square meter than Edinburgh. Robert the Bruce, Andrew Carnegie, St Margaret: This city is filled with local talents who impress the world stage. The city is also full of quirky transitions within walking distance. I did a hover bracking on Craigluscar Farm (craigluscar.co.uk), and the local soccer team went to the water skis in Town Loch, which was sprinkled with water to overcome the powerful invernences behind. I held a performance at Monarch Bar and ate well at Jack O Bryans and found a work of Sandy Moffat in Fire Station Creative (FirestationCreative.co.uk) and fell into a CAF called Wynd. I like the peacock who likes the bowls around the city, and I will never forget the spicy Haggis dinner in a chip store called Sauros. Dunfy is a special place, the end of the discussion. Garvock House is a handsome boutique hotel with friendly staff and powerful breakfast. Details B & B doubled at 155 (garvock.co.uk)

Ben Aitken's noisy rest (icon 18.99). To order a copy, go to TimeSbookshop.co.uk. Free British Standards P & P. ​​TIMES+ Special Discount to Members.

