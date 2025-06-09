



The Defense Secretary is expected to run a mix of F-35B and F-35A fighters for the first time, suggesting the acquisition of A deformation in the future.

In response to the conservative MP Andrew Snowden's parliamentary questions, Maria Eagle, Secretary of Defense Andrew Snowden.

Strategic defense reviews do not recommend the rapid reduction of RAF, but they confirm the government's promise of GCAP, upgrade the typhoon and switch to the new mix of F35B and F35AS, so the number does not decrease. The government is trying to upgrade the typhoon and promote overseas typhoon exports.

The UK has long focused on short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) F-35B for transportation operations, but it represents the most clear signs of integrating existing takeoffs and landing into the future fleet.

Why F-35A?

It was part of the main recommendations in the newly published SDR (Strategic Defense Review). In the document:

More F-35 is required for the next 10 years. This can be configured by mixing the F-35A and B models according to military requirements to provide greater value to money.

This mention of potential F-35A was interpreted as a UKS related to UKS's future role in NATO's nuclear sharing mission by experts and parliamentarians. The UK already has its own independent nuclear deterrence through submarine -based trident systems, but if you participate in NATO's air -delivered nuclear missions, it will be a great evolution in the promise of the alliance's nuclear burden.

During the Commons exchange period, the conservative MP Ben Obesity raised a direct issue with the Secretary of Defense, citing changes in the US procurement plan and raising questions about the cost and function of the transformation.

USS 2025 Marine Aviation Plan explained that the US Marine Corps Corpsby, the largest user of F-35bhas, reduces orders for F-35B for F-35B to 73 aircraft. Sang -jin is that the unit price of each B aircraft is trying to raise tens of millions of people. How has the F-35A's current queue evaluation has been evaluated, and what was the evaluation of converting the remaining B orders to F-35C and modifying the carrier to CATOBAR?

Secretary of Defense John Healey did not directly deal with the transformation problem, but it was confirmed that the discussion of Natos Nuclear Mission was underway.

To the soul. The gentleman recommends that the SDR will begin discussions with the United States and NATO to strengthen UKS participation in the Natos Nuclear Mission. We have accepted the recommendations because we have 61 other recommendations in the review. I will not openly mention the discussion, but this is not the first to know NATO.

Germany offers useful precedents. Berlin announced that in 2020, Super Hornet has not yet been certified to carry the B61 gravity bombs used in Natos Nuclear Arsenal, but in 2020, it will replace the Tornado fleet with a nuclear role.

By 2022, Germany has canceled the course, with the strengthening of security issues after the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, Germany, and decided to purchase a 35 F-35A aircraft for NATO nuclear sharing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/uk-confirms-aim-to-buy-f-35a-for-nato-nuclear-strike-role/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos