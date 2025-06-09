



Matt Vogt is a proud product of the city Steel. Born and raised just outside Pittsburgh, Vogt inherited his father's sporting fervor, Jim, who loved Penguins and Steelers and Pirates and perhaps above all, looking at his only boy playing golf. According to these Junior Days-Varity Days of the Strawberry Ridge golf course in Butler's county to everything that Matt could find time to become a dentist, husband and father of a 1-year-old daughter, Jim has never missed tee for a time. Even in recent years, when Jims declined of health has prevented him from physically attending the tournaments of his sons, there would always be several texts awaiting Matt after his round.

Nice Birdie!

What happened on 4?!

Good luck tomorrow!

But on April 6, these messages stopped. Jim Vogt was diagnosed with colon cancer last summer, and he left quickly, at 65.

In recent months, Matt Vogt said, I’ve just spent so much time praying for strength and trying to find it.

He found it in the most unlikely places.

Vogt, who now lives in Indianapolis, had never traveled in the state of Washington, not to mention the golf there. But when he spotted courses for US open final qualifications, held last Monday across the country, he knew that he wanted to move away from the PGA Tour pros in Ohio and Canada, and Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, with his sprawling arrangement and his broad fairways, seemed to invite a guy who could have dental surgery, but also stuck in dental surgery. 466 yards, Allbatre, but also stung a long road from 466 Yards, to Allbeiter, but also stung a long road of 466 yards, Albeit of Same, but also stung a long road of 466 yards, to Allbeiter, but also stung a long pace of 466 yards, to allbate, but also made a length

Oh, how Vogt was on Vogt. A man of faith, Vogt believes with all my heart that we transport our loved ones with us long after their death, and far from home, Vogt has pinned a dark blue ribbon on his titleist hat in similar color and left to make his father proud.

I knew I could do so, said Vogt, who pushed the competitor Brady Calkins to the tune of 68 consecutive years, his total of 8 under the total of the medal honors and one of the two tickets, with Calkins, in Oakmont Country Club, where Hed attended two years east of the East of the East 2007, and in Caddalie.

You know, Oakmont, Pittsburgh and all there, all that means so much for me and it took each ounce of energy in my body so as not to think about it all day. And I am so proud to stay there, to stay in the moment. I feel like I'm going to wake up from a dream here in a little while and it will not be real, but it's real.

And now Matt Vogt returns home.

Vogt began to frame in Oakmont, the masterpiece Henry C. Fownes, just a few months before joining the Golf Butlers Mens team. Although he designed that three semesters for the Bulldogs, Vogt remained at Oakmonts Caddy Yard, almost every day of each summer, until he begins dental school at the Indiana University-Indianapolis in 2013.

It's just a special place, said Vogt about Oakmont. I have such great memories of members and their guests, many people who succeed who love and are obsessed with golf. You walk Oakmont when you were a child, and you think of playing in the championships there. You just have a bit of reverie.

Vogt has never really dreamed of playing professional golf. He was realistic when he was a child; It was not good enough, so the PGA Tour was never part of the plan. He stayed in Butler to finish his first cycle, mainly because he met his wife now, Hilary, there. After completing their doctorate, the couple stayed in Indy, where in 2018 Vogt opened their own practice, Gateway Crossing dentists in McCordsville.

He luges the way he has been represented in recent days, like this dentist who addresses five days a week, finds a little time to hit the balls after work, then qualifies for the US Open.

I want to be honest with everyone, admits Vogt, I work with another dentist in my office; She is great, and my team is incredible.

Vogt spends two to three days at the office doing its clinical tasks. The rest of his work week includes certain administrative tasks, as well as advice in which he teaches other dentists how to start or acquire their own practices. When Dr. Vogt is absent with Scottie, Rory and Bryson during his first major championship, Dr. Maria Summers will hold the fort.

But no matter how my United States opens, I will be back to work the following week, said Vogt.

Vogt has developed the itching to play competitive golf course during the dental school. He made his debut in the ranking of world amateur golf with a T-7 at the Indiana 2019 Open, and he has since finished third in the Indiana amateur while adding a fourth place to 2022 Indiana Open. He also qualified for the midfielder for the United States two years ago, although his most proud realization, at least before last Monday, was his first American amateur in Oakmont in 2021.

By entering alternative, Vogt first won the 10th oakmonts hole this first day, before storms bring torrential rains and softens the ground. It then opened its doors with a quadruple-bogey 8, and its 81 in the first round was 11 shots worse than the competitor Parker Coody, but only about four strokes higher than the average on the ground. While Vogt missed the match match by six shots, he bounced back with a second round 68 long -views nearby.

You play your practice and learn this golf course, then go up the golf course when the tournament begins and find that they have clicked on fairways and green at 10s, said Vogt. I was just well above my skis. I was this guy who turned a bazillion while Parker was legitimately trying to win the American amateur.

That we, amateur, also has a meaning since it was the last tournament that his father saw him play in person. Shortly after, Jim Vogt, already dealing with certain minor health and mobility problems, has undergone a stroke. His vision then deteriorated and, therefore, man gave birth to Matt this half hour towards and since the Strawberry crest of countless times and traveled in 49 states during his lifetime had lost his ability to drive. The prognosis for cancer, describes Matt, was very bad. However, the biggest fan of Matts fought long enough to hold his granddaughter, Charlotte Morgan, born on February 21.

He was starting to suffer, remembers Matt Vogt. The last two months have been a mixture of sadness, relief that is at peace, and to grow and treat that my dads have left and now I am my daughter's father. I do not know if it is a maturity or a peace, but all that I felt last week, and what I felt in recent months is that I am happy that he is in a better place.

Kevin Obrien can unfortunately understand. One of the best friends and colleagues of amateurs, Obrien lost his father, Patrick, after a four -year cancer battle in February 2021, only a few months before he too did it at US amateur 2021 outside his native Pittsburgh. At the beginning of April, Obrien and Vogt teamed up at the Champions Cup in Houston when Vogt received the call that his father left for longer.

We played this last round with him knowing, said Obrien, and knowing what it did when I lost my father, we were both emotional.

Less than three weeks after the death of his father, Vogt progressed through his local qualifier to Otter Creek in Columbus, Indiana, by a shot. Then in mid-May, he won the PGA Indianapolis Open by two. Then came the dream day to Walla Walla. If only he could read these texts.

The longest day of golf courses, Obrien was in a tournament in mid-am at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, where Vogt would have been otherwise for the final qualifications. When Vogt threw a dart of the waste zone at one foot with only a few remaining holes, Obrien and more than a dozen other guys gathered at the bar have become crazy. Once he became official and Vogt was interviewed, the illuminating sunset to what extent Vogts Eyes was Welling, shared Obrien in feeling.

It was an incredible moment, said Obrien. I am impressed that he could even keep him together.

Vogt had already made plans with his family to make the trip to Oakmont as a spectator, although Hed always hoped that his priorities would change. Boy, they never have. The video of the emotional reaction of Vogts Monday evening quickly became viral, and Vogt says that he received too many interview requests to count, although all unanswered questions can be addressed during his Monday press conference in Oakmont, where he is the only qualifier with an official interview time and between Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele. Tuesday morning, on two hours of road at the airport, he phoned the Espns Pat McAfee show. Nick, one of their producers, renounced his HiPAA rights by telling everyone that I was his dentist, said Vogt. Wednesday, Vogt understand several telephone interviews, including Golfchannel.com, which greatly appreciated the time.

Vogt plans to stay with Obrien, who lives a few minutes from Oakmont during the championship week to help get rid of the magnitude of this moment. (They will surely spend a little time discussing the recent signature of Aaron Rodgers with the Steelers.)

Overnight, it became something that I have never dreamed of, said Vogt, so I try to surround myself with people who know me best. I will do my best to absorb everything but also do what I have to do to play my best.

Obrien thinks that Vogts can support straight and powerful discs; Put, configuration, configuration and everything; A very improved corner capacity.

He doesn't have a hole in his game, said Obrien.

Adding Vogt: IM A player different from what I was in 2021; I am a better player, I know, but I also play with the best players in the world.

The pair had nine holes, just them and the maintenance staff on Saturday evening and was surprised to see how normal it was.

We both saw Oakmont sufficiently, said Obrien, who sees the gem Fownes sometimes a year for the Diebold Cup, an intraclub match which includes the club of field of Obrien Pittsburgh and often serves test fields for new pins and t-shirts. And once the crowd gets up and the cameras are there, it will take a while to get used to it, but would just have fun and kiss it.

Jim Vogt has never forced his son, Matt, playing golf. I never gave him a golf tip either. He simply encouraged him.

And although Matt Vogt can no longer hear or read, this encouragement, he can feel it, and he is reinforced by him.

Hell carries this strength with him to Oakmontts first Thursday, and no matter what this brute of a golf course is launching his way, Vogt will be determined to make his father proud.

I would like him to be there to share this, said Matt Vogt, but I know he is still looking.

