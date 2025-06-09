American attacks against science and the search for an excellent gift for China on artificial intelligence, known as the former member of the Board of Directors of Openai | OPENAI





American administrations targeting university research and international students are an excellent gift for China in the race to compete on artificial intelligence, said the former member of the Board of Directors of Openai, Helen Toner.

Georgetowns Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) strategy director joined the OPENAI board of directors in 2021 after a career of AI study and relations between the United States and China.

Toner, a graduate from the University of Melbourne aged 33, was part of the board of directors for two years until a fall with the founder Sam Altman in 2023. Altman was dismissed by the board of directors to affirm that he was not always frank in his communications and the board of directors did not trust Altmans to lead.

The chaotic months that followed saw Altman drawn and then recruited with three members of the board of directors, including Toner, ousted instead. They will soon also be the subject of a planned film, with the director of the Challengers and will call me by name, Luca Guadagnino, would have talks to say.

The saga, according to Time magazine which named it, one of the 100 most influential people of the AI ​​in 2024, led the Australian to have the ear of decision -makers around the world trying to regulate AI.

At CSET, Toner has a team of 60 people working on AI research for white bans or briefing political decision-makers focused on the use of AI in military sectors, workforce, biosecurity and cybersecurity.

Much of my work focuses on a combination of AI, security and security problems, the Chinese AI ecosystem and also what is called Frontier IA, Toner said.

Toner said the United States was concerned about the loss of the AI ​​breed in China and although the export controls of American fleas make it more difficult for China to obtain calculation power to compete with the United States, the country always made a serious Pushed AI, as the surprise success of the Chinese generating model Deepseek earlier this year.

Trump's attacks on research and prohibitions for international students are a gift for China in AI race with the United States, Toner said.

It is certainly a great gift to [China] The way the United States is currently attacking scientific research, and foreign talents which are a huge proportion of American workforce is immigrants, many from China, she said.

It is a big boon for China in terms of competition with the United States.

The AI ​​boom has led to complaints and concerns about erasure of the work caused by companies using AI to replace the work that had otherwise been carried out by humans. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, the company behind the generator model of the Claude, said last week in Axios that AI could reduce jobs of entry -level collar by 50% and cause unemployment by 20% over the next five years.

Toner said that Umodei often says that things that seem oriented to me, but in terms of chronology and figures, often seem quite aggressive, but added that the disturbances of the job market had already started to show.

The kind of thing that [language model-based AI] Can be best for the moment if you can give them a task of the size of a bite and not a long-term project, but something you may need to age and age to be and something where you still need a human journal, she said. This is a large part of the type of work you give to trainees or new graduates in the white -collar industries.

Experts have suggested that companies that have invested massively in AI are now in a hurry to show the results of this investment. Toner said that if AI’s real use of the real world can generate a lot of value, it is less clear what commercial models and which players will benefit from this value.

Dominant uses can be a mixture of different AI services connected to existing applications such as telephone keyboards which can now transcribe voices as well as autonomous chatbots, but it is in the air what type of AI would really dominate, she said.

Toner said that the profitability was less risky than the global race to be the first in AI progress.

This means that these companies all compensate as they do and determine as they manage to make compromises between leaving products, carrying out additional tests, putting additional railings, putting measures that are supposed to make the model safer but also make more boring to use, she said.

They think that everything on the fly, and they make these decisions under pressure to go as fast as they can.

Toner said that she was worried about the idea of ​​the progressive disinterest of the AI ​​meaning a world where we gradually put more control over different parts of society and the economy and the government to AI systems, then realize a little too late that it does not happen as we wanted, but we cannot really go back.

It is more optimistic about the use of AIS in improving science and discovery of drugs and for autonomous services like Waymo to reduce deaths on roads.

With AI, you never want to try to make AI perfect, you want it to be better than the alternative. And with regard to cars, the alternative is thousands of people who die per year.

If you can improve it, it's incredible. You save a lot, a lot of people.

Toner joked by saying that his friends had sent his options to who could play it in the film.

All the names my friends have launched are all these incredibly beautiful actresses, she said. I'm going to take one of them so much, who they choose.

