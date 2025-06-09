The claim that the British spy agency helped CIA torture since 9/11 | rendition





The British government will face torture programs after Cias 9/11 with decades of efforts to maintain detailed information about intelligence agencies about CIAS, and will face unprecedented challenges this week.

The incident, filed by two prisoners at the US military prison in Guantnamo Bay, will be heard in a rare four -day trial at the IPT, which claims that the UKS intelligence agency was involved in his abuse.

Starting from Tuesday, the trial will return the spotlight for what is considered one of the darkest chapters of British intelligence, and will be a long question about the degree of UKS's involvement in the cias kidnapping and detention of the terrorist suspect in a secret prison network known as a black site.

The hearing began for six years after the ministers developed a judicial investigation into the British competition.

Prior to the IPT, the claim was raised by the Mustafa Al-Hawsawi, who was accused of helping the kidnapper after the 9/11 terrorist attack, and the 2000 ABD Al-Rahim Al-Nashiri, claimed to conspired the Al-Car Darth bomb of the US Navy ship.

The men occupied by the CIA in the early 2000s were rendered between the black sites and were systematically tortured, cruel and fallen. The method included what the CIA was called a rectal lactation, according to a medical expert.

A few years later in the CIA detention, the Hawsawi and Nashiri, which consisted of about 17 of the CIAS high value -added detentions, were transferred to Guantnamo Bay in 2006. Since then, it has been there. Both faced the suspicion of being sentenced to death, but none of the special US military cases were not trial.

Lawyers for men have a trusted evidence that IPT has been involved in the UK spy organization, including MI5 and MI6, illegally assisted, retired, encouraged, promoted, procurement, and torture and torture.

While working secretly, IPT has been investigating the last two years of allegations. The court led by a senior judge is an unusual court with a unique authority to adopt interrogation procedures and obtain information classified from intelligence agencies.

So far, the government has successfully prevented the results of the investigation to the lawyers. However, the trial is expected to face uncomfortable legal questions about the government's constructing torture in the public court.

The judicial investigation of this level is unprecedented, and Chris esdail, a senior legal advisor of REDRESS, a NGO representing Hawsawi and representing Hawsawi. Until now, efforts to lift the secret veil and consider the entire range of UKS participation in the Cias Black site program have been hindered.

Was it a question of the British information?

When Cameron published a judge -led public investigation on the UK's allegations on the abuse of terrorist suspects in 2010, he told Congress.

Nine years later, the government gave up its promise. This concluded that despite the parliamentary information and security committee, the British intelligence officers were involved in unprecedented activities, including hundreds of cases where prisoners were abused and numerous performances.

The committee announced the results in 2018 and stressed that the work was terminated early due to the interference of the pastor and the spy chief. It argued that there was a question and an incident that did not answer.

But as a result, there were major details used to persuade Hawsawi and Nashiris lawyers to investigate the IPT. Definitely, the Commission stressed the case of the MI6 supplying questions used in the CIA interrogation of other high value -added detainees.

The day before the trial, in 2003, Hawsawi had evidence that Hawsawi was repeatedly tortured on a black site in Afghanistan, and the CIA headquarters sent the cable to the questionnaire, and Ho Washi should provide information about terrorism in the UK.

The cable, which was shared by Hawsawis, was seized by the United States in 2017, but was only identified by REDACTED, a research department at the University of Westminster, which recently investigated the UK's national security practices.

Sam Raphael, who spent years to study torture programs, suggested that the cable is interested in interrogating Hawaii about the UK's specific agents and conspiracy when he is worst treatment.

He added: he added that it raises a clear and important question that the court should deal with. Did the British information have been directly involved in captivity abuse since 9/11 and asked questions to the CIA?

A government spokesman refused to mention the claim before IPT. The government said that it did not confirm or reject allegations, claims, or speculation of the UK intelligence agencies.

This article was amended on June 9, 2025. In 2006, the number of high value -added detentions in Guantnamo was 17 years old and not 120 in previous versions.

