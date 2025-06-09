Frightening Afghans face a Trump travel ban





Mallory Moench and Flora Drury

BBC News

Getty images

Ahmad has been hiding in Afghanistan for years.

The former Afghan military employee lives in the fear of being found by the Taliban, who seized power in 2021 while the American forces withdrew from the Central Asian nation.

Consequently, Ahmad is unable to obtain a job or access medical care, based on donations of friends outside the country to survive. Her son, 12, is unable to go to school.

If they are found, says Ahmad, the Taliban “will delete it”.

His hope had been the resettlement of refugees in the United States, but – with just a medical check to finish – the process was paused by the Trump administration.

However, he hoped. Then, on Thursday, he woke up to the news that US President Donald Trump had made a new prescription prohibiting the entry of Afghan passport holders in the United States, citing national security threats.

“I am not a threat to the United States,” Ahmad told the BBC. The BBC does not use its real name due to concerns about its security.

“We were friends of the United States,” he added.

Trump's travel ban on Monday, blocking people from Afghanistan and 11 other countries, including seven Africa, as well as countries like Haiti and Yemen, from entry to the United States. There are partial prohibitions out of seven other countries.

According to the ban, Afghanistan has been included because the Taliban are considered by the US government specially designated (SDGT), and the country does not have “a competent or cooperative central authority for the delivery of passports or civil documents”, or “appropriate screening and verification measures”. He also notes a relatively high rate of people exceeding their visas.

The Trump administration recently decreased temporary protection status for more than 9,000 Afghans living in the United States, arguing that its assessments have shown that security and economic situation in Afghanistan had improved.

But those who live in Afghanistan are faced with a series of restrictions brought by the Taliban government in accordance with its strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Those who affect women – including the application of headgear, travel restrictions and education over 12 years old – represent a “gender apartheid”, according to the United Nations. The Taliban claim that he respects online women's rights with Sharia law and Afghan culture.

Another United Nations report of 2023 revealed that there was credible information according to which hundreds of former representatives of the government and members of the armed forces had been killed since the group's return to 2021, despite a general amnesty. The Taliban have already said that all Afghans could “live in the country without any fear” – and that those abroad should come back and help rebuild the country.

“There is a general amnesty,” Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, Taliban ambassador in Qatar told BBC. “National security is widespread in Afghanistan. Each citizen and traveler can go to any corner of the country without obstacles or difficulties.”

There are exceptions to the prohibition of Trump – including for the Afghans who worked directly with the American army before the Taliban took control of the country in 2021.

But Ahmad, whose request for resettlement was supported by a former member of the American service, is not eligible for a special immigrant visa (SIV) because he has not worked directly for the United States.

And it is far from being the only one.

Some 200,000 Afghans have been resettled since the chaotic withdrawal of the American army, but there are still tens of thousands of others while waiting for a decision.

Many have fled through the border with neighboring Pakistan to wait for a decision to be made on their request.

Samira, who spoke to the Afghan BBC service, is currently in Pakistan – who has expelled tens of thousands of Afghans in recent months. If the way to the United States is closed to her, she does not know what to do afterwards.

“The return to Afghanistan is not an option for us-it would be incredibly difficult,” she said. “Our children have already lost years of education, and we have no hope of returning safely.”

Watch: President Trump announces the ban on trips in “high -risk regions”

According to the US State Department, more than 8,300 members of the American citizens' family are ready for an interview with Afghanistan, with more than 11,400 other people awaiting family reunification, according to American state data shared by Afghanevac.

Mojo, who asked to be identified by his nickname, is one of the 200,000 Afghans who have already reached the United States because he worked directly for the US military. He is now an American citizen.

Her sister, however, remains in Afghanistan where she and her husband “live in a hide-and-seek game,” he said. They change their address and city every two months to stay safe.

They succeeded in the history and medical checks for the resettlement of refugees, but like the others who spoke to the BBC, they became trapped when the process was interrupted in January.

The latter order made Mojo, who lives in Houston, Texas, and the rest of her family lose “all our hope completely”.

“I want him to change his mind, be exception, changes the rules or resumes his order and lets people have a peaceful life,” he said.

The ban also affects Afghans who do not try to reach the United States for resettlement.

Zarifa Ghafari studies at Cornell University in New York State, but is currently in Germany for the summer with his young child.

She said that she started a “frantic” race in the United States on Thursday to continue her studies before the start of the travel ban on Monday.

The ban exerted it under “immense pressure” and made it feel “very vulnerable,” said the former 30 -year -old politician at the BBC.

What aggravates, she said is that she had to regularly return to Germany every few months to maintain her residence status there. Describing her situation as “precarious”, she said that she was worried about the way she could make her regular trips to Germany at the start of the travel ban.

Shawn Vandiver, of Afghanevac, said that the ban had promised a promise that the Americans had made to the Afghans in the country's 20 years.

“This policy punishes the people who have escaped the Taliban, any risky to support democracy, are already verified, the US government has been informed by the United States government,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

“These are not threats. These are our allies – and they are left behind.”

Meanwhile, many of those who still in Afghanistan have other problems to face.

As an Afghan man in Kabul told the AFP news agency: “We don't even have a bread, why do you ask me to travel to America?”

Additional reports by Azadeh Moshiri and Gabriela Pomeroy

