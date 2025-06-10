The British FCA teams up with NVIDIA, allowing banks to experiment with AI.





Jakub Porzycki | NURPHOTO | Getty image

Monday, London's financial service watchdock announced a new relationship with NVIDIA, a US chip maker, so that banks can safely experiment with artificial intelligence.

The financial behavioral authorities have launched a so -called over -ranking sandbox and provides them to companies to use “to increase innovation speed for better data, technical knowledge and regulatory support.”

Starting in October, the UK's financial service agency said in a press release that NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI enterprise software products can be experimented with AI.

The initiative, along with AI, was designed for companies in the “discovery and experiment stage”, and the FCA added that there is a separate live test service for more companies in the development of AI.

“This cooperation will help people who want to test AI ideas but lack the function,” said Jessica Rusu, the main data, intelligence and information officer of the FCA. “We will help the company benefit the market and consumers by using AI while supporting economic growth.”

The FCA's new sandbox solves the major problems of the bank, which has had a difficult time to transport advanced new AI tools to customers in concerns about risks of personal information and fraud.

Large language models such as Openai and Google send data back to overseas facilities. Personal information protection regulators have raised the alarm on how this information is stored and processed. In the meantime, there have been some malicious actors to buy people using AI.

NVIDIA is behind the graphic processing device (GPU) used to train and execute a powerful AI model. Jensen Huang, the CEO of the company, is expected to give a keynote speech at London's technical meeting on Monday morning.

Last year, HSBC's general manager, Edward ACHTNER, saw the “many success theaters” in the finance when suggesting artificial intelligence that some financial service companies are developing in AI without practical innovation at the London Technology Conference.

He has used AI for many years, such as HSBC, but there is a risk of unique regulations for new creation AI tools, such as Openai's CHATGPT.

