Why did this superstar British income share by 15% last month?

About twice a year, FTSE 100 growth and income share diploma (LSE: DPLM) is attracting attention. I just have a positive reason once again.

Distribution groups are long, proud and proud of their loyal shareholders. Dividends have been lifted for more than 25 years. And not just inch. In the last 15 years, it has grown to an average compound rate of 13.22%annually.

It is only part of the appeal. Diploma also provided serious stocks. 12%in the last 12 months, but 146%in five years.

It is attracting attention again because it has increased by 15%last month.

Dividend growth

This is a steady complex who quietly creates serious wealth. According to AJ BELL last year, the total return over the past 10 years is 620%.

But there is another reason that is easy to overlook. Investors should look back after the headline number because the stock price is steadily rising.

The diploma is not a furniture name, but not small. There are 6 billion operations that provide practical but excited kit bits such as seals, gaskets, filters and wiring to customers from North America and Europe. The kinds of things that are effective without anyone noticed.

The half -year result, which was announced on May 20, showed that adjustment operations increased by 25% to 156.9m. Revenue increased 14% to 728.5m, an increase of 9% from 5% year -on -year.

Diploma is now expected to have 22%of organic growth and operating margins for one year. Both figures have won expectations. Johnny Thomson, CEO of the group, said that the group continued to grow well in good and bad times.

In today's uncertain economic environment, it is a big claim and can be relieved.

Price reflects popularity

So why didn't you buy it again in December? The same reason as I am hesitant now. The diploma stock is expensive. The price is actually high at 48. It is the highest at the highest Rolls-Royce level at FTSE 100. The price ratio is close to 7. One is considered fair value.

Obviously, investors found quality. But the evaluation is rich. Sometimes, I want to wait for the market to provide a better entry point. There was one month ago, but I missed it.

The average share price of the analyst is 5,060P, which is about 9.5%from 4,626P today. The dividend factor provides a total return of 11%.

Seven out of 12 analysts evaluate stocks as a strong buy, and one refers to purchase. Only one person is on sale. Perhaps that lonely worry will be afraid by Diploma's P/E.

The diploma depends on the acquisition and funds for growth. There is a lot of experience, but there is always a risk factor when you see a new purchase. One -quarter per week increased by 23% to 80.2P. Maintaining it is a big order, and the market can punish the lack of high expectations.

For long -term investors who are chasing quality and growth rather than a big salary day today, I think the diploma is one of the surveillance lists. If the price is settled or better, you will consider the purchase. I am paying attention.

