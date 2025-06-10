



Key prices to be remembered should push companies to bring manufacturing to the United States, but a new report said that automation will likely replace part of this job creation. Although the reshaping has created around 2 million American jobs in the past decade and a half, manufacturing still represents only 8% of American working countries. Be great beneficiaries, according to a Bank of America report.

The prices should be a great victory for a North American country: Mexico.

A new report by Bank of America has shown that, although higher import taxes pushed by President Donald Trump can bring back some manufacture in the United States, politics is more likely to create even more production opportunities for neighboring countries like Mexico.

According to the Bofa Global Research Survey to 56 of the company analysts, only 20% of respondents expect that the prices and other policy changes will lead to significant relocation, where the manufacturing which is based in another country is in place in the United States, almost two out of five has declared that relocation to the United States is more likely to be “light” and focused on specific sectors.

Consequently, the narration or the stroke of the end, seems much more likely to benefit from prices this time, according to the report of June 5. Mexico is considered a net beneficiary of the [move] From profitability to geopolitical risk management.

The report arises while Mexico was subjected to its own set of prices by the Trump administration, although some have been delayed.

Reshoration can promote automation to new jobs

Trump argued that prices will benefit the American economy, that they will bring manufacturing in the United States and reduce the American trade deficit. However, the report has shown that most relocations are likely to occur in certain industries such as electronics, biotechnology and metals and mining.

The reshaping has already taken place, according to the report, creating nearly 2 million US manufacturing jobs over the past 15 years, with about half of this in the past five years. However, manufacturing jobs still represent only 8% of the American workforce, compared to 30% in the 1980s.

It is thanks to higher rates introduced into Trumps First Administration, as well as to the legislative initiatives to create the former administration of President Joe Bidens such as the law on inflation reduction (IRA) and the creation of useful incentives to produce the Act on Semi-Conductors (Chips).

New manufacturing jobs in the United States are focusing on electrical equipment, household appliances, electric vehicle batteries and computers, as well as transport equipment such as cars and planes, depending on the report. But progress in automation can reduce a certain job creation, he added.

Since most of the relocation will be concentrated in industrialists and manufacturing, reshoring will not create a large number of new jobs, because these new production lines will be mainly automated, depending on the report.

Mexico, Vietnam should benefit from birth

What expected more, in particular in more work-oriented industries is a stroke of damn or a birth, in which production is far from places like China and is closer to the United States, or places with better American relations, revealed that the investigation.

The American-mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement and geographic proximity make Mexico a simpler potential beneficiary, depending on the report. In addition, Mexico should be a net beneficiary in transport, food and drinks, restaurants and house manufacturers.

The other countries likely to benefit from this change are Vietnam, Thailand and India, according to the report.

