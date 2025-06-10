



The UK has joined the MP throughout the political spectrum and supported the amendment to provide at least one quick brick in order to help all new homes in the committee and to help the cavity Nest, which has a similar amendment and endangered cavity Nest.

Richard TICE, a former housing developer and vice president of reform, said that his party MP will support the revised amendment expressed by Barry Gardiner Labors, and will integrate the planned plan to the government.

TICE, one of the five reform MPs in Commons, said: One of the symbolic birds of Swifts Britain is rapidly decreasing with other joint news species. What they need is bricks with holes. Simple, inexpensive and essential.

The amendment supported by the Labor Bag Bench Rebel, the Green Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, and some Tori MPs will be discussed again in common at the report stage of the plan and infrastructure bill.

35 hollow bricks will provide a house for reduced species, including sweep, house Martin, sparrows and star rings. Gardener's amendment has been revised to integrate bricks into architectural regulations, and supporters say that developers are the only reliable way to keep the laws and match bricks to new houses.

109,896 voters, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, said: Swift and rapid bricks have always united everyone in the country, representing the current parliament and unifying the parliament and the people of the country.

Hannah Bourne-Taylor outside the house with a quick brick of Oxford Shire. Photo: Sam Frost/The Guardian

If the Labor Party places the amendment of the commonalities, the Conservative Party can be revived in the House of Representatives. Bourne-Taylor said: If they are natural leaders, if they are the natural leaders they claim, they can be a quick brick.

TICE added: Without them, there is a risk of becoming a sterilization that is accessible and there is no important part of nature. Why aren't we government behavior because more than 500,000 people and major experts support to mandate rapid bricks? [The housing minister] Matthew Pennycook claims to be inappropriate to include in architecture, but already requires an air brick. The government is not completely in contact with the opinions of public and experts.

The Labor Party supported a quick brick amendment when it was expressed in conservative government legislation in 2023, but this year canceled its position. Some housing builders have integrated rapid bricks in new builds, but according to a recent study of Sheffield University, 75%of birds and bats were completed as a plan for planning new housing development.

The British reform spokesman said:

The OEP comes after Monday announced on Monday that it would not have protected the important wild bird population by ignoring the government to properly implement the environmental law on Monday.

When the UK was an EU member, a certain part of the landscaping was designated as a specially protected preservation area. This includes not only the estuary, coastal areas and peatlands, but also wetland areas where birds live and birds prefer nests.

However, the OEP, established by the government to explain the environmental law after BREXIT, said that the government has been implemented appropriate protection of these regions and as a result, the wild algae population is decreasing.

It sent an information notice to the government.

Helen Venn, the chief regulatory officer of the OEP, said the government does not seem to meet legally binding plans and goals. According to recent government data, birds have decreased by 2% in the UK and 7% in the UK for five years since 2018.

FARMLAND BIRDS is Farmland Birds, which is about 61%since 1970, 9%between 2018 and 2023, and Woodland Birds is about 35%in the long run and 10%in the short term.

The spokesman for the environment, food and rural business said: Britain is a proud country of natural lovers, and we are taking bold measures to decline for decades. This includes 13m, which includes a better strategic approach to improving the protected site and restoring unique species and habitats. We will continue to work constructively during this investigation.

