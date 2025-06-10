8 surprising players that you will not see in Oakmont





By: Josh Schrock June 9, 2025

Some notable faces will miss this week at US 2025 open

The 2025 US Open arrives this week while the best golfers in the world go down on Oakmont Country Club to face the most difficult examination of the season.

Scottie Scheffler, world n ° 1, won three victories in his last four departures, including emphatic victories in the PGA 2025 championship and the commemorative tournament. The title champion of the Masters, Rory McILroy, has failed since his historic victory as pilot misfortunes and a career in career has led to lower results since his match in Augusta National. Bryson Dechambeau and Jon Rahm of Liv Golf are both over in the PGA 2025 championship and appear to be among the biggest threats to Scheffler in western Pennsylvania.

The United States Open has a loaded field filled with stars and those who have played their way in the most democratic tournament in golf through qualifications, including dentist Matt Vogt and Mason Howell, 17.

The Oakmont field is loaded, but all the big names in golf have done so, because some notable names will miss the procedure due to a bad game or an injury.

Here are eight players who will not train him in Oakmont this week.

8 notable players who will miss 2025 US Openrickie Fowler

Fowler received an exemption in the PGA championship at Quail Hollow, where he missed the Cup. He came out of this missed cut with good projections at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the commemorative tournament, where he hit his ticket for the championship open to the Royal Portrush thanks to a T7 finish.

Fowler hoped to play his improved game in an American open place via the final qualifications at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, Ohio. Fowler played his way in a five play series for one in Kinsale but lost against Cameron Young during the first hole in the playoffs.

Max Homa

Like Fowler, the recent game of bad games by Homa let him qualify in Kinsale.

Wearing his own Kinsale bag, Homa got into position to qualify but three strokes of the last hole to fall into these five play series for one and lost against Young.

Sergio Garcia

The 2017 Masters champion lost Liv's golf exemption from Joaquin Niemann, which meant that he had to qualify for the United States Open throughout the qualification tournament in Dallas. Garcia played well but needed to handle her 36th and last tournament hole to participate in a sequence of seven for one. He has made Bogey, and his sequence of 24 appearances open in the consecutive United States will end now.

Luke Clanton

The most recent member of the PGA Tour finished T41 in Us Open from last year, finishing two places behind Neal Shipley for low amateur honors.

After obtaining his PGA Tour card via the Accelerated PGA Tour University, Clanton finally became a pro during RBC Canadian Open this week, which meant that he lost the exemption he had at the US Open as a highest classified amateur. He tried to qualify via a tournament in Canada but did not advance.

Billy Horschel

Excluding on the set since the beginning of May due to hip surgery. He should be released for several months.

Will Zalatoris

Zalatoris recently announced that he had undergone another back surgery to cope with the hernia records. Zalatoris, who has two first top-six in his career in the United States, will be absent for the rest of the season of the Fedex Cup qualifying series.

Alex who

Noren, who recently returned from a partially torn tendon from the muscle that attaches to his seated bone, found himself in the final group with Scheffler in the PGA championship. Noren could not press Scheffler, but managed to finish equally in 17th place.

Despite the solid projection of Quail Hollow, Noren had to progress by the qualifications in Kinsale but failed to do so.

Tiger wood

The major champion 15 times underwent surgery to repair a rupture of Achilles in March and did not play in a PGA Tour event this season.

