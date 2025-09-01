



The trade partners of the United States are faced with a new period of uncertainty after a American Federal Court of Appeal ruled that President Donald Trumps Reciprocal Tarifaire was illegal.

In a majority of 7-4, the judges ruled that Trump had exceeded his power by invoking emergency powers to impose unlimited duration prices on almost all the goods in almost all countries of the world, confirming a previous court decision.

The decision will make the disarray of the strategies of trade partners still in negotiations with the United States, which could decide to wait and see the outcome of the legal battle.

Although there are different options available to contest the decision, Trump clearly said that the next judgment will be the Supreme Court.

The American Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit said that the prices would remain in place until October 14, to give time for new calls.

The tax of taxation rests with the congress

The decision tested the limits of executive power under the International Economic Economic Powers (IEEPA) from 1977. Trump was the first president to use this law to impose prices, paving the way to an executive power test. At least for the moment, it is a test that the administration seems to have failed. The judges rejected the interpretation of Trumps, who, according to them, would not place any limit to the president to increase the income without any authorization from the congress.

Citing article 1, section 8, of the American Constitution, the majority judgment has declared unequivocally that the prices are a tax and the power of taxation under the Constitution rests with the Congress.

By confirming a previous decision of the International Trade Court, the majority of the Court of Appeal noted:

If the president can declare an emergency to reduce the deficit by increasing taxes as he wishes, there is not much of the authority of the Congress on taxation.

The prices are still in place

There were two important results of this last decision. First, the Liberation Day rates are (currently) deemed illegal. Second, these illegal prices will temporarily remain in place to allow the exploration of call options to be explored.

Income will continue to be received under the decrees in question. If the prices were deemed illegal on appeal, this turnover may have returned.

This decision does not apply to all prices. It does not cover specific sectoral prices such as those in aluminum and steel. However, other prices imposed during the first Trump presidency have already been deemed illegal under the rules of the World Trade Organization and are currently the subject of appeal under the multilateral dispute settlement system.

The last decision would not overthrow the decision to suspend the exception of minimis which caused chaos of shipping costs. However, if the decision is confirmed, the rate of rates on low-value goods would return to pre-liberation day percentages. In many cases, it would mean zero.

And the offers?

Trade partners initially responded by panic to the unveiling of Trump's chaotic tariff agenda in April. There was a hurry to meet the president and conclude evenings. So what should governments of business partners do now?

The most logical answer could be to wait for the American legal process, because it may be useless to conclude agreements if the prices are confirmed to be illegal.

Unfortunately, this means continuous uncertainty for business. On the one hand, the courts can determine that the prices are illegal and must therefore be revoked. But the Congress could then move to reimpose prices with new legislation, or Trump could try other legal paths.

The constitution vs loyalty to Trump

If the administration decides to call on the Supreme Court, the important test will not necessarily concern the prices but if the American Constitution will continue to support the separation of powers.

The decision of the Court of Appeal maintains that the IEEPA does not support the introduction of prices of the scale of the Liberation Day. What the ieepa allows is the president to regulate [] import. However, the court suggested that this sentence was nothing more than

A thin reed with embossing on which rest such a scanning power.

Although the Court of Appeal noted that such arguments have been rejected by the Supreme Court in the past, we will have to wait and see if it is a thin reed that will become the doctrine.

The Supreme Court has a conservative majority, with six of the nine judges appointed by the Republicans, including three in the first term of Trumps.

The Supreme Court has already granted the President the immunity of prosecution in certain circumstances. If the majority decides to authorize these widespread and indefinite prices, they can be a little closer to the creation of an American monarch.

