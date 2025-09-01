The American judge prevents the government from returning Guatemah children, for the moment





After the United States government has in charge of children in planes overnight to be sent back to their native Guatemala, a federal judge temporarily blocked the flights with young people in the interior while their lawyers declared that the authorities violated American laws and sent vulnerable children in potential dangers.

The extraordinary drama took place before dawn a holiday weekend in the United States and brought Tarmacs to Texas to a courtroom in Washington. It was the last confrontation on the repression of Trump administrations against immigration and the last confrontation with high issues between the efforts to apply administrations and the legal guarantees created by the Congress for vulnerable migrants.

For the moment, hundreds of Guatemalteque children who have arrived unaccompanied will remain while the legal fight takes place in the coming weeks.

I do not want there to be an ambiguity, said the American district judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan, who noted that his decision applies largely to the Guatemah minors who arrived in the United States without parents or tutors.

In an updated order on Sunday afternoon, Sooknanan prevented the US government from removing any unaccompanied Guatemah minors under the care of the resettlement of refugees who are not subject to final dismissal orders for 14 days, in the absence of a court order.

A few minutes after concluding an audience scheduled to be hastily on Sunday afternoon, five charter buses stopped on a plane parked at the airport in the border region in Harlingen, Texas. A few hours earlier, the authorities had traveled dozens of passengers perhaps 50 to the plane in a part of the airport limited to government planes, including expulsion flights. The passengers wore colorful clothes used in shelters led by the government for migrant children.

The government insists that he gathered Guatemah children with parents or tutors who asked for their return.

On Sunday in a statement, the Guatemalan government said that it worked to repatriate the unaccompanied adolescents as part of a proposal that it made to the Kristi Noem internal security secretary during his visit to the Nation of Central America in July.

In order to prevent a vulnerable group of adolescents in shelters and almost reach adulthood, to be sent to detention centers in the United States, the Government of Guatemala strengthens the coordinated actions to contribute to their family reunification in Guatemala, once they have respected regular procedure in this country, according to the government.

He added that he would identify the needs of each child, would provide a legal representation for the family reunification process and assume responsibility for the protection and well-being of children.

Lawyers at least some of the minors say that the assertion of the American government according to which it brings together children with parents or tutors who asked for their return is nonsense, and they argue that, in any event, the authorities should always follow a legal process that they have not done.

A girl said her parents in Guatemala had received a strange telephone call a few weeks ago, saying that the United States expected him, said one of the lawyers, EFRN C. Olivares of the National Immigration Law Center. Other children identified only by their initials declared in legal documents that they had been neglected, abandoned, threatened physically or mistreated in their country of origin.

The hearing of the Sunday court came in a case filed before the Washington Federal Court, but similar legal actions have also been filed elsewhere.

In an Arizona trial, Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project said that one of his clients is a 12 -year -old asylum seeker suffering from a chronic kidney disease, needs dialysis to stay alive and will need a kidney transplant. According to the group.

Families rush to the Guatemalan air base

While the developments took place in the United States, families gathered in an air base in Guatemalas Capital, Guatemala City, in anticipation of flights. Gilberto Lpez said he had crossed the night of his remote city after his 17 -year -old nephew called at midnight, saying he was expelled from Texas.

The boy left Guatemala two years ago, at the age of 15, to work in the United States and was detained about a month ago, said LPEZ.

Alarm ringtones for immigrant defenders

Migrant children arriving in the United States without their parents or tutors are regularly handed over to the resettlement office of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. They often live in shelters supervised by the government or with host families until they can be released to the sponsors generally of parents living in the country.

Many of those of Guatemala ask for asylum or pursue other legal paths to obtain permission to stay in the United States.

A lawyer for the National Center for Youth Law said that the organization began to hear a few weeks ago of legal service providers that internal security investigation agents question children, in particular Guatemalains in the installations of the refugee resettlement office.

The agents questioned the children about their relatives in Guatemala, said lawyer Becky Wolozin.

The defenders began on Friday, the defenders began that their young audiences on customer immigration were canceled, Wolozin said.

Shaina Aber of Acacia Center for Justice, a legal defense of immigrants, said that he was informed on Saturday evening that the officials had written a list of children to return to Guatemala. The defenders learned that the flights would start from the cities of Texas of Harlingen and El Paso, said Aber.

It is not known if planes left. Drew Ensign government lawyer told Washington judge that a plane could have taken off but returned.

The Ministry of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Application and HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Sunday.

The judge said that after being woken up at 2:30 am to contact the Emergency Children's Emergency Deposit, she spent hours trying to join federal lawyers and obtain answers.

I have the government which is trying to withdraw unaccompanied minors from the country in the early hours in a vacation weekend, which is surprising, said Sooknanan during the hearing, adding later: the absent action of the courts, all these children would have returned to Guatemala, potentially to very dangerous situations.

Quick shooting developments looked like a show of strength on March weekend concerning the expulsion of hundreds of Venezuelans at a maximum security prison in Salvador. The defenders implored a federal judge to arrest the deportations which, according to them, were imminent, while the Trump administration was the mother of his plans.

This judge appeared in civilian clothes for a Saturday evening hearing and tried to block thefts, but they went ahead, the government claiming that the order had arrived too late.

The Trump administration plans to withdraw nearly 700 Guatemahs children

The Trump administration plans to withdraw nearly 700 Guatemalteque children who came to the United States unaccompanied, according to a letter sent on Friday by senator Ron Wyden, D-ear. The Guatemalan government said it was ready to welcome them.

“These reinforcement measures are taken in the best interests of children, by which the Government of Guatemala will safely and ordered girls, boys and adolescents who, due to judicial or voluntarily orders, return to the United States Guatemala in accordance with established protocols,” the government said in the Declaration on Sunday.

This is another step in Trump administrations that sweep the efforts to apply immigration, which include plans to send a wave of officers to Chicago for a repression of immigration, to increase deportations and put an end to the protections for people who have had permission to live and work in the United States.

