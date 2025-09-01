



Norway agreed to buy five new British warships from 100 billion trading, the Pentagon announced.

The planned purchases of 26 friges built into Glasgow come with the two countries trying to deepen cooperation in response to Russian operations in the sea along the eastern part of NATO.

It is part of the plan for more than 13 submarine ships, jointly operated in Northern Europe.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said the contract “deepens our strategic partnership with Norway.”

“With Norway, we will fight together if we need,” he said, “he said.

As the tension of Russia's Ukrainian War and other ambitions persist, it focuses on the security of submarine cables and other infrastructure.

Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister Norwegian, said his country needed a battleship facing the most serious security situation since World War II.

This agreement is expected to support 2,000 jobs in Bae Systems and 2,000 more in the supply chain.

Keir Starmer welcomed the economic benefits of the contract and strengthening national security.

“The government has forged a new partnership around the world, creating a new partnership for people at home, and exports of the world's main types of 26 -friges will accurately do so.

“This success not only provides this next -generation capacity for our army, but also evidence for thousands of people from all over the country who offer national security for the next few years of the UK, Norwegian partner and NATO.”

According to BAE, type 26 is designed for anti-submarine war and high-intensity aviation defense. Australia and Canada have already agreed to buy a transformation of type 26 for the Navy.

