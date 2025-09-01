Carlos Alcaraz on us will open the coherence and `What Makes has a good rivalry '' with Jannik Sinner | ATP tour





ATP Tour Alcaraz on US Open Coherence and `What Makes A Tell A Good Rivaliry '' with Sinner

Spanish is in the American qfs without dropping a set

August 31, 2025

Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour

Carlos Alcaraz is in the quarterfinals during a major tournament without abandoning a set for the first time in his career. By Jerome Coombe

Carlos Alcaraz has built a reputation as a perfectionist, a trait that feeds both his success and his relentless self -denitism.

For the five -time major winner, no matter how impressive the result is, there is always room to improve. This state of mind is fully exposed this week at the US Open, where Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals during a major tournament without dropping a set for the first time in his career.

However, the question persists: do people really consider him coherent?

Probably many people have spoken [how] I am not as coherent as I should be, said Alcaraz when he said that he had reached the quarter -finals in 11 of his last 12 appearances in major tournaments. But at the same time, these statistics are really great to know for me, just to see that I do very good results in very good tournaments.

Obviously, I am sometimes very hard with myself that the quarter-finals are not enough, the semi-final is not enough sometimes but you must see more than their shots, I must see if I played well and that I realize that the semi-final or the quarter-final in a big slam is a very good result. I talked a lot [how] I should be [more] Coherent, playing much better games, or something else. So I think that is why many people have also talked about it.

You may also like: Alcaraz adjust the tactics, Downs Rinderknech to continue the US Open Impeccable race

The figures tell their own story. Alcaraz is leading the ATP tour this season with 58 victories and six titles, according to the Victory / Loss Index ATP Infosys, including its second Roland Garros trophy and three ATP Masters 1000 crowns. Three of these victories came against its greatest rival Jannik Sinner, stressing the way their careers have become intertwined.

But if Alcaraz is considered an implacable competitor, the sinner represents a different consistency model. PRIFE 1 PIF ATP classification participated in only six event level events before defense of the title at the US Open, reaching the final in five and winning three. Four of these championship matches came against Alcaraz.

Their rivalry has become the measurement stick for the own sense of stability of the Alcarazs. The Spaniard, 22, on the occasion of recovering place n ° 1 in the world for the first time since 2023 if he corresponds or improves sinners leading to New York.

Well, what is a very good rivalry? Obviously, the matches, Alcaraz said with a smile when asked for his rivalry with Sinner. It is the first thing and what tours we will play against each other, for what we are fighting for, I think that makes a very good rivalry.

Right now, Jannik and I are fighting for first place. We are fighting for the big chelems. We have already played two finals this year. A few master finals 1000. So we are fighting for the great things of tennis, and I think that it makes a good rivalry. It's what [is] Make us very good rivalry and that's what the three large ones have done. They played the Grand Chelem finals, and they divided place No. 1 for a very long time. I would say that this is what makes a very good rivalry.

Alcaraz leads the Sinner 9-5 in their series Lexus ATP Head2head and the two are cut to meet in the final for a fifth consecutive tournament in which they both presented. First of all, however, Alcaraz faces a quarter -final confrontation with Jiri Lehecka, who is one of the five players to have beaten this season.

Even if Alcaraz has not yet abandoned four games at the US Open, the 2022 champion knows that there is always room to improve.

The days of leave between the matches, we simply try to approach the practice in the same way that I will play in the next match. For example, yesterday I worked [on] How I should manage the service and the volley, explained Alcaraz.

So tomorrow, we will see Lehecka's game and I will approach the practice in this way, just to be [as] Ready to what I can for this match, trying to hit the ball well, trying to feel a good feeling with the service, with everything. Just an easy practice and save energy for the quarter -finals.

