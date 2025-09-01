



The Trump administration has suspended almost all types of non -immigrant visas for Palestinian passport holders, US officials said in New York Times.

The general suspension marks an escalation of previous restrictions on the Palestinians seeking to enter the United States the policy, issued in a cable of August 18 of the State Department to all the American embassies and consulates, temporarily suspends visas for medical treatment, university studies, visits to friends or parents and business, according to Times. It is not clear how long the suspension will remain in place.

Although the ministry has determined that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is a competent authority for passport issues, the United States does not recognize the AP as a foreign government, the cable said, according to CNN.

Here's what you need to know about the new measure.

Politics widens the visa limits on the Palestinians

The internal message would have asked embassies and consulates to refuse non-immigrant visas to all passport holders of the Palestinian authority otherwise eligible. The guidelines also apply to Palestinian Palestinian passport holders for diplomatic or official visas, the cable said.

The cable would have ordered officials to invoke article 221-G of the 1952 law on immigration and nationality by refusing visas, which obliges US officials to carry out an additional examination of the applicant. Policy does not affect people with two nationalities that require a visa using a different passport.

The State Department began to revoke and deny the visas of Palestinian officials last week before the United Nations General Assembly this month. Earlier in August, the United States also said that this would cease to deliver visas for visitors to Gaza Palestinians, including those asking for humanitarian and medical treatments.

Coldants of Palestinian passport, from Gaza, the West Bank occupied by Israeli, or elsewhere will be affected by the new measures. Passeports of the Palestinian authority have been issued by the Palestinian Ministry of the Interior, subject to Israeli approval, since 1995. He does not know how many people today have Palestinian passports.

The measures come as the international condemnation of Israel increases

The directive occurs as an increasing number of countries have condemned Israels in the process of Gaza military bombing and what several humanitarian organizations have described as a genocide.

The War of the Israel-Hamas of almost two years killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and nearly 2,000 Israelis (including those killed in the attacks of October 7, 2023 against Israel), according to the Gazas Ministry of Health and the Israeli authorities. In the absence of independent field surveillance, the Gazas Ministry of Health is the main source of injury data invoked by humanitarian groups, journalists and international organizations. Its figures do not make the difference between civilians and combatants and cannot be verified independently by time. Israeli defense data data indicates a Palestinian civil mortality rate of 83%. The figure of Israeli victims includes both civilians and combatants.

Several American allies have criticized Israel for the murder of aid seekers, humanitarian workers and journalists, as well as its blockade of humanitarian aid and forced displacement for Palestinians. Canada, France and the United Kingdom, said in July that they would recognize a Palestinian state at the next United Nations General Assembly with other countries following Costumes in Israel and the United States, the largest ally of Israel.

The Trump administration has also suppressed pro-Palestinian activism across the United States, in particular by introducing new restrictions on immigration and citizenship which include screening for anti-Americanism and targeting pro-Palestinian student activists for immigration action, which, according to criticism, have cooled freedom of expression.

Each visa decision is a national security decision, and the State Department checks and judges visa decisions for PA passport holders accordingly, a spokesperson for the State Department said. But not everyone accepts this claim.

Are there any real national security concerns? Kerry Doyle, former principal lawyer for American immigration and customs application under the Biden administration, interviewed at Times. Or is it politically based to support the position of Israel and / or to prevent uncomfortable problems to be raised when people arrive here if they talk about war problems?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7313680/palestinian-passport-us-visas-suspended-trump-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos