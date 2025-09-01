



David Lammy will tell MPS that on Monday that the United Kingdom is still trying to recognize the Palestinian state in September, and Israel has no significance to meet the government's demands.

The Foreign Minister said in a common statement that officials will conduct official evaluations of Israel's compliance with the exams presented by Prime Minister Key Starmer.

But as the Benjamin Netana Hus government continues to strengthen its status for Gaza and Westbank, the Foreign Minister will confirm that the UK is still planning to recognize Palestine.

British officials said: We will evaluate all the elements related to recognition, but it took place to be recognized at the end of September.

Starmer said in early August that the UK would recognize Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister issued a statement after talking with German Prime Minister Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. The latter said the French tries to recognize Palestine at the UN meeting.

Starmer also talked to Donald Trump before he announced his decision. The United States said that the United States would not oppose that movement, but British officials are worried that his executive will retaliate by acknowledging Israel's jurisdiction over the illegal agreement of Western banks.

Israel's Starmes condition includes actual measures to end the Gaza War, agreeing to the ceasefire, and trying not to merge some of the Westbank.

But unlike taking measures to meet such demands, Netana showed signs of violation of this.

Reuters reported that Israel is considering the merger of Westbank, as well as French, British and other countries recognize Palestine. Israeli officials said on Sunday that there was a topic on the agenda of the Netana Hus Cabinet, but would not tell when and when and where to happen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been over a week to complete Israel's official evaluation. High -ranking officials said that the recognition of the British is less led by the process and is being made more by the diplomatic concerns that the government should act with France.

Lammy said on Sunday that the humanitarian situation of Gaza's humanitarianism, which recently declared famine, is an artificial disaster that Israel refuses to support Dojo.

The United Nations panel said more than 500,000 people live in famine.

Lammy said in the statement: Gaza's humanitarian situation is suffering from the famine of Gaza City, women and girls.

The UK is doing its best to improve the situation, but we remain clear. In order to affect them, Israel must be allowed to be safely and safely delivered to the desperately needed civilians.

The government also announced an additional 3M to provide new mothers and emergency medical supplies to new mothers of the go, but if Israel allowed a much larger humanitarian approach to this area, it would be helpful for those who needed help.

Lammy said: This fund can only have the biggest impact if the Israeli government allows.

Israel should be able to protect civilians, including medical staff and health infrastructure, and provide medicines, medical equipment and medical supplies to save life.

